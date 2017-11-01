LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

10.28.17

Things get groovy at Yacht Club welcome back disco dance

It was Saturday Night Fever at the Marco Island Yacht Club’s welcome back disco party. Members donned their best ‘70s outfits and with music by DJ Steve Reynolds danced the hustle, the bump and YMCA. The clubhouse was lit with strobe lights and the quintessential mirror ball hung from the ceiling. Special guest of the evening was John Revolta (played by Jeff Comeaux) and the Revolta Dancers with their synchronized performance of ''Night Fever" by the Bee Gees.  Then, of course, there was the dance-off for best dancer (Alice Jobe) and best disco costume (Jim Marr). A groovy time was had by all.

Photos: Disco revisited at MIYC
‘Night Fever’: Everyone got into the act at the Yacht
‘Night Fever’: Everyone got into the act at the Yacht Club welcome back disco night. From left, Mary Carleen Ferry, Chip Pittman, Diana Winterhalter, Melissa Pittman, Bob Winterhalter, Mary and Jim McKeown.  Photos by Casey Ellis Photography
‘Dancing Queens’ (and princesses): Sisters Elle and
‘Dancing Queens’ (and princesses): Sisters Elle and Ava Richardson join their mother Jori Richardson (right), Linda Marr (center) and Sheri Heard (left) in showing off their matching disco outfits.  Photos by Casey Ellis Photography
And the winners are: Alice Jobe, best dancer, and Jim
And the winners are: Alice Jobe, best dancer, and Jim Marr, best dressed.  Photos by Casey Ellis Photography
‘Stayin’ Alive’: Jeff Comeaux, playing the role of
‘Stayin’ Alive’: Jeff Comeaux, playing the role of “John Revolta,” shows his attitude as he struts onto the Yacht Club dance floor.  Photos by Casey Ellis Photography
‘Do the Hustle’: From left, Jon and Angela Holt, co-chairs
‘Do the Hustle’: From left, Jon and Angela Holt, co-chairs of the event, do the hustle with fellow Yacht Club member Carol Comeaux.  Photos by Casey Ellis Photography
