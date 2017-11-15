11.11.17
The Italian American Society of Marco Island celebrated their welcome back luncheon at the Speakeasy on Marco Saturday under beautiful skies with a cool breeze, great food and lots of laughter. Eighty-two members and guests thoroughly enjoyed the picture perfect afternoon.
