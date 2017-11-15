Carol Lindstrom, Pat and Richard Falato, Rose & Rosemary Laurie, Abe and Elena Bangrazi, (Photo: Submitted)

11.11.17

The Italian American Society of Marco Island celebrated their welcome back luncheon at the Speakeasy on Marco Saturday under beautiful skies with a cool breeze, great food and lots of laughter. Eighty-two members and guests thoroughly enjoyed the picture perfect afternoon.

Gene D'Onofrio, Rick Milli, Vince Colianni, Ellie Milli and Jennie Colianni. (Photo: Submitted)

Nancy Aresta, MaryAnn and Ron Raciapppi, John Aresta. (Photo: Submitted)

Rose and Joe Conti, Joe Deo, Nick and Marianna Russo, Lucille Deo, Maria Giacomucci. (Photo: Submitted)

David and Kathy Caruso, Joyce and Lou Imbrogno. (Photo: Submitted)

