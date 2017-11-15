LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The Newcomers met for their monthly luncheon at Hideaway Beach Club. Special events chairs Sophia Bartucci and Kim Heinemann, worked tirelessly on the long-anticipated, popular welcome back luncheon. This year’s theme was “Put Your Best Foot Forward.” The luncheon began with a social hour followed by a delicious lunch at noon. Following the dessert, models representing present and past board members and presidents walked the catwalk in fashions provided by Beach Daisy, Georgie’s and Patchington’s.

The Newcomers welcome back luncheon models comprised
The Newcomers welcome back luncheon models comprised of past and current presidents and board members.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Past President, Carol Rosasco, with Allyson Richards.
Past President, Carol Rosasco, with Allyson Richards.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Kathryn Schulte and Susy Osborne.
Kathryn Schulte and Susy Osborne.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Past president Litha Berger with Michele Senda.
Past president Litha Berger with Michele Senda.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Jacque Dywan, Sheila Boyle and Gloria Ippolito.
Jacque Dywan, Sheila Boyle and Gloria Ippolito.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Hostess Meg Smith welcomes Jeanette Petty.
Hostess Meg Smith welcomes Jeanette Petty.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
From left, Wendy Nolan, Shirley Jurek, Barbara Berry
From left, Wendy Nolan, Shirley Jurek, Barbara Berry and Julie Riley.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Event organizers Sophia Bartucci and Kim Heinemann
Event organizers Sophia Bartucci and Kim Heinemann pose with fabulous shoes.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Birthday girl Susie Pingelton celebrates at the welcome
Birthday girl Susie Pingelton celebrates at the welcome back luncheon.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
    For more information about joining Newcomers of Marco Island contact Kecia Chronowski at 920-265-3544. For more information about attending future luncheons contact Susan Wolfe at 812-499-7301.

     

     

