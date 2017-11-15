Past president Litha Berger with Michele Senda. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

11.08.17

The Newcomers met for their monthly luncheon at Hideaway Beach Club. Special events chairs Sophia Bartucci and Kim Heinemann, worked tirelessly on the long-anticipated, popular welcome back luncheon. This year’s theme was “Put Your Best Foot Forward.” The luncheon began with a social hour followed by a delicious lunch at noon. Following the dessert, models representing present and past board members and presidents walked the catwalk in fashions provided by Beach Daisy, Georgie’s and Patchington’s.

For more information about joining Newcomers of Marco Island contact Kecia Chronowski at 920-265-3544. For more information about attending future luncheons contact Susan Wolfe at 812-499-7301.

