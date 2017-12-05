LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Point and Shoot is a monthly photo challenge where readers show off their photography skills.

November’s submissions fall under the theme of “Let’s Eat.”

Most of the submissions can down to two major themes, the food we eat and wildlife consuming, well, other wildlife. There are some amazing photos.

Congratulations and thank you to everyone who participated.

To see more entries? Click on Point & Shoot at marconews.com or naplesnews.com/community.

Ready to submit your photo for the next challenge? The theme for December is “Family.” But you don’t have to be literal. As always, we encourage you to think outside the box. Photos are due the last Monday of the month, and will be printed the following month.

Send your submissions to news@naplesnews.com.

Point & Shoot, November 2017
Entitled "When Tomato meets Avocado," the Naples photographer writes: “I was making a simple version of Guacamole with tomato, avocado, a little sea salt and a little squeeze of lime, when I decided to play around with the outer skin of the guacamole and a tomato to create this abstract.”  Rose Ungvari/Submitted
Bees on coneflower.
Bees on coneflower.  Donna Chesney/Submitted
The photo of the snake and the photo of the deer were taken at Bird Rookery Swamp in Naples by a Bonita Springs photographer.  Bill Zaino/Submitted
The photo of the snake and the photo of the deer were taken at Bird Rookery Swamp in Naples by a Bonita Springs photographer.  Bill Zaino/Submitted
Entitled “Bon appetit” this image was captured last month on the Bay Island Course at Bonita Bay Country Club.  David Andersen/Submitted
This photo was taken in Vasari Country Club in Bonita Springs.  Jim Kemp/Submitted
This photo is entitled “Bottoms up!”  Donna Chesney/Submitted
A close-up of a red heron.  Sherry Steinback/Submitted
6 Taken on the northern coast of Brazil, a proud father and son showing us their catch of the day.  Laurie Turns/Submitted
This photo is from a student in a photography class at Estero High School.  Denisse B./Submitted
This photo is from a student at Estero High School.  Margie Monique Castillo/Submitted
This photo is from a student in a photography class at Estero High School.  Sarah V./Submitted
This photo is from a student in a photography class at Estero High School.  Ashley C.J/Submitted
This photo is from a student in a photography class at Estero High School.  Chloe T./Submitted
A Florida grey squirrel eating an acorn. Taken in the Cascades at Estero.  Steve Rimar/Submitted
