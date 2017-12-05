Point and Shoot is a monthly photo challenge where readers show off their photography skills.
November’s submissions fall under the theme of “Let’s Eat.”
Most of the submissions can down to two major themes, the food we eat and wildlife consuming, well, other wildlife. There are some amazing photos.
Congratulations and thank you to everyone who participated.
To see more entries? Click on Point & Shoot at marconews.com or naplesnews.com/community.
Ready to submit your photo for the next challenge? The theme for December is “Family.” But you don’t have to be literal. As always, we encourage you to think outside the box. Photos are due the last Monday of the month, and will be printed the following month.
Send your submissions to news@naplesnews.com.
Point & Shoot theme tracker
January / New Beginnings
February / Loving Life
March / Green With Envy
April / April Showers
May / Black & White All Over
June / Street Photography
July / Fun In The Sun
August / Back To School
September / Only Natural
October / Beautiful Blur
November / Let’s Eat
December / Family
