Braden O'Donnell and Edward Kelly (Photo: Submitted)

11.30.17

Cub Scouts hold Raingutter Regatta

Cub Scouts from Pack 234 demonstrated their engineering skills at their Raingutter Regatta on at Wesley United Methodist Church. The scouts built and decorated their regatta boats and then competed using their own wind power. The Pack event helps the scouts earn model building and engineering achievements.

Cooper High (Photo: Submitted)

James Olsen, Lincoln Garwood, Nathan Olsen and Sam Koval. (Photo: Submitted)

