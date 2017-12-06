LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

11.30.17

Just ‘Festive’ Friends

A joyous group of Just Friends, dressed in festive attire, enjoyed the second annual welcome back party at the Marco Island Yacht Club. A delicious array of appetizers were served and Rose Kraemer led the ladies in Christmas songs. Laverne Leahy hosted and a fabulous time was had by all.

 

 

