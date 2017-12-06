Bonnie Bozzo, Betsy Zinner, Sharon Cook, Candy Seward, Susie Walsh and MaryAnn Cassidy always have fun together. (Photo: Submitted)

11.30.17

Just ‘Festive’ Friends

A joyous group of Just Friends, dressed in festive attire, enjoyed the second annual welcome back party at the Marco Island Yacht Club. A delicious array of appetizers were served and Rose Kraemer led the ladies in Christmas songs. Laverne Leahy hosted and a fabulous time was had by all.

Spreading cheer are Susanne Grossman, Bonnie Bozzo, Sandy Ricchio, Connie D'Errico, Carol Rosasco and Kathy Naismith. (Photo: Submitted)

Ready for a festive evening are, seated: Pat Dugas and Jan Cirillo; standing: Kathy Naismith, Sandi Friend, Billie Maine, Pat Warrener and Chris Cody. (Photo: Submitted)

Sue Stone, Rose Kraemer, Candy Seward, Sue Winje and Jo Baille are ready for fun. (Photo: Submitted)

