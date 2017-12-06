Share This Story!
Social Scene: Just Friends get festive
A joyous group of Just Friends, dressed in festive attire, enjoyed the second annual welcome back party at the Marco Island Yacht Club.
Marco Eagle
Published 12:31 p.m. ET Dec. 6, 2017
Bonnie Bozzo, Betsy Zinner, Sharon Cook, Candy Seward, Susie Walsh and MaryAnn Cassidy always have fun together. (Photo: Submitted) 11.30.17 Just ‘Festive’ Friends
A joyous group of Just Friends, dressed in festive attire, enjoyed the second annual welcome back party at the Marco Island Yacht Club. A delicious array of appetizers were served and Rose Kraemer led the ladies in Christmas songs. Laverne Leahy hosted and a fabulous time was had by all.
Spreading cheer are Susanne Grossman, Bonnie Bozzo, Sandy Ricchio, Connie D'Errico, Carol Rosasco and Kathy Naismith.
(Photo: Submitted)
Ready for a festive evening are, seated: Pat Dugas and Jan Cirillo; standing: Kathy Naismith, Sandi Friend, Billie Maine, Pat Warrener and Chris Cody.
(Photo: Submitted)
Sue Stone, Rose Kraemer, Candy Seward, Sue Winje and Jo Baille are ready for fun.
(Photo: Submitted)
