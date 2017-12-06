The Newcomers stepped out in their best for their annual holiday ball at Hideaway Beach Club. As with every year, arrival photos were graciously snapped by Dave and Susie Walsh before guests headed upstairs for the cocktail hour. Event organizers, Sophia Bartucci and Kim Heinemann, made sure every detail was meticulously in order. The Hideaway’s stellar staff, exceptional service, and delicious food added to the memorable festivities. The ever-popular Brett Foreman Band entertained the ladies for hours. Newcomers, Just Friends, and several guests danced the night away. It was a great kick-off to the holiday season.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs