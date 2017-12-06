Tony and Susan Wolfe (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

12.03.17

Newcomers’ ‘All That Glitters Ball’

The Newcomers stepped out in their best for their annual holiday ball at Hideaway Beach Club. As with every year, arrival photos were graciously snapped by Dave and Susie Walsh before guests headed upstairs for the cocktail hour. Event organizers, Sophia Bartucci and Kim Heinemann, made sure every detail was meticulously in order. The Hideaway’s stellar staff, exceptional service, and delicious food added to the memorable festivities. The ever-popular Brett Foreman Band entertained the ladies for hours. Newcomers, Just Friends, and several guests danced the night away. It was a great kick-off to the holiday season.

Brett Foreman (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

Susie and Dave Walsh enjoying the last slow dance of the evening. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

Sax player Gerald Augustin plays through the dancers. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

Event organizers, Kim Heinemann and Sophia Bartucci. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

