The Marco Island Yacht Club collected Toys for Tots at its Christmas Party. Santa was on hand to thank everyone who donated toys. With Santa are the Yacht Club members who coordinated the toy drive. From left, Jon and Angela Holt, Mary McKeown and Vicky Bretthauer. (Photo: Submitted)

12.02.17

Yacht Club collects Toys for Tots

Toys were the focus at the Marco Island Yacht Club Christmas Party, as members donated unwrapped gifts to Toys for Tots. Santa was on hand to thank everyone who contributed the toys that filled five large collection boxes. Partygoers enjoyed a special holiday meal and were entertained by Yacht Club Members Linda and Alan Sandlin, who performed holiday songs and led a sing-a-long.

From left, Jim McKeown, Kathy Caruso and Marcia Conley enjoy drinks. (Photo: Submitted)

Linda and Alan Sandlin entertained with a lively music performance and holiday sing-a-Long. (Photo: Submitted)

From left, Ed Dixon with Bruce and Marilyn Heinrich. (Photo: Submitted)

