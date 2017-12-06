LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Yacht Club collects Toys for Tots

Toys were the focus at the Marco Island Yacht Club Christmas Party, as members donated unwrapped gifts to Toys for Tots. Santa was on hand to thank everyone who contributed the toys that filled five large collection boxes. Partygoers enjoyed a special holiday meal and were entertained by Yacht Club Members Linda and Alan Sandlin, who performed holiday songs and led a sing-a-long.

 

 

 

 

