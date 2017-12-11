LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

12.09.17

Santa’s Workshop at Mackle Park

Marco Island Parks & Recreation hosted Santa’s Workshop from 9 a.m. until noon at the new Mackle Park Community Center. Children ranging in grades K-5 entered their very own workshop complete with several elves to help with their projects. The youngsters busily worked on 12 different Christmas craft projects; 11 of which they got to take home. The final project, a gingerbread house, was happily devoured at the end of the busy morning. For more Christmas Island Style or community events go to christmasislandstyle.com and cityofmarcoisland.com.

Photos: Santa's Workshop, Mackle Park, 2017
Calvin gets a little help with his wreath.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Gigi carefully glues decorations to her wreath.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Tosca cheers at the announcement that the gingerbread house is next.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
It’s cleanup time at Santa’s Workshop.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Sophia works to get the walls to stand.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Kingston poses with his gingerbread house.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Lola Dial, Parks & Recreation manager, gets into the holiday spirit.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Bella holding her finished crafts.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Ava can't wait to take a taste.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
