Marco Island Parks & Recreation hosted Santa’s Workshop from 9 a.m. until noon at the new Mackle Park Community Center. Children ranging in grades K-5 entered their very own workshop complete with several elves to help with their projects. The youngsters busily worked on 12 different Christmas craft projects; 11 of which they got to take home. The final project, a gingerbread house, was happily devoured at the end of the busy morning. For more Christmas Island Style or community events go to christmasislandstyle.com and cityofmarcoisland.com.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs