It’s cleanup time at Santa’s Workshop. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Correspondent)

12.09.17

Santa’s Workshop at Mackle Park

Marco Island Parks & Recreation hosted Santa’s Workshop from 9 a.m. until noon at the new Mackle Park Community Center. Children ranging in grades K-5 entered their very own workshop complete with several elves to help with their projects. The youngsters busily worked on 12 different Christmas craft projects; 11 of which they got to take home. The final project, a gingerbread house, was happily devoured at the end of the busy morning. For more Christmas Island Style or community events go to christmasislandstyle.com and cityofmarcoisland.com.

