Iolanda and Gus Scola enjoy dancing the night away. (Photo: Submitted)

12.08.17

Italian American Society celebrates the season

The Italian American Society of Marco Island held their Christmas Party at the Marco Island Yacht Club Friday night with champagne, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres on the deck with the water glistening below. Seventy-seven members and guests then dined and danced inside and thoroughly enjoyed themselves for a magical and festive evening.

Joseph and Diane Perino, Leo and Barbara Sutera, Matt and Alice Rizzo, Phil and Camille Madonia toasting to a wonderful evening. (Photo: Submitted)

James Mullins and Nancy Gallucci, Mary and Pete Carocci, Gene D'Onofrio, Dorrie and Ralph Madonna are enjoying the night. (Photo: Submitted)

Joan and Dennis Pidherny, Pat and Don LaPato, Kathy and Lee Cataldi, Barbara and John DeRosa are all smiles. (Photo: Submitted)

Mary Ann and Leroy Fishleigh, Fran Jorgensen, Rae and Don Chamberlain, Karen and Larry Eways, and Carol Marrella Lindstrom adding some serious dazzle. (Photo: Submitted)

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/life/2017/12/13/social-scene-italian-american-society-celebrates-season/947974001/