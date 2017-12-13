From left, MIWC President Priscilla Penn, Board Member Vini Just and her daugher Jackie Trzyna. (Photo: Submitted)

12.03.17

High Tea at the Ritz-Carlton

Marco Island Woman’s Club members and guests attended the High Tea at the Ritz-Carlton. An elegant way to start the holiday season.

Maureen Procter with Karen Maxfield. (Photo: Submitted)

From left, Marsha Kaforey, Catherine Thomas and her daughter Kimberly Thomas. (Photo: Submitted)

