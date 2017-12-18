Shopping for holiday gifts for seniors can be difficult if shoppers don't know what seniors want. (Photo: Metro Creative)

Every holiday shopper ends up with at least one loved one on their shopping list who they can't seem to find anything for. Some people seem to have it all, while others may be less than forthcoming with regard to items they may need or want.

Many seniors tend to fall into the latter category. Shopping for holiday gifts for seniors can be difficult if shoppers don't know what seniors want, but the following are a handful of gift ideas that might make this holiday season that much more special for seniors.

Books

A survey from the Pew Research Center found that 69 percent of adults age 65 and over acknowledged reading at least one book in the previous 12 months. That makes books a good bet for shoppers who don't know what to get their 65-and-over loved ones this holiday season. But shoppers might want to opt for more traditional print books rather than e-books as the survey found that only 15 percent of readers age 65 and over had read an e-book in the previous 12 months.

Gym membership

According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, more than 80 percent of adults do not meet the guidelines for aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities. That can be especially troubling for seniors who are at greater risk for osteoporosis, a medical condition in which age-related tissue loss contributes to brittle, fragile bones. Physical activity, including muscle-strengthening activities like weight training, can help combat osteoporosis. Family members stuck on what to get aging loved ones may want to consider gifting a membership to a local gym. Many gyms offer heavily discounted memberships to seniors, and such gyms may even offer senior fitness classes at no additional cost.

Travel gifts

Many retirees love to travel, but not every senior has the means to take off for parts unknown. A survey from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies¨ found that 25 percent of retirees admitted they wished they would have saved more for retirement travel. Holiday shoppers can light up seniors' smiles by gifting travel gifts this holiday season. One idea is to transfer airline miles to an elderly loved one so he or she can get a free or discounted flight. If that's not a possibility, some new luggage or a Global Hotel CardTM sponsored by Orbitz, a gift card that can be redeemed at 70,000 hotels across the globe, is sure to please.

Family time

Shoppers who are especially stuck on what to get seniors for Christmas can just resolve to spend more time with their elderly loved ones. Many seniors genuinely have everything they need, and such men and women may only want to spend more time with their children and grandchildren. Make a New Year's resolution to spend more time with the special seniors in your life if the perfect gift is eluding you.

