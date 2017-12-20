Bonnie Hauke gives a thumbs up for a shell creation by Marsha Crawford. (Photo: Submitted)

First Friday gets festive

It was a festive First Friday at The Local Color Art Gallery. The holiday season got a welcome start from the eight resident artists at the gallery. Wine, champagne and a colorful gourmet buffet greeted the many guests that stopped in to see what new creations awaited. Early holiday shoppers went home with unique and one of a kind gifts. Next First Friday will be Jan. 5 with a theme of – Happy New Year! New to the gallery is Marco Island artist Judy Chinski whose ink and alcohol paintings are both colorful and subtly abstract. New also is a “Pop Up” art gallery that is now open on the lower level of The Shops of Olde Marco. When an empty store space pops-up and is available for a time, management often offers it to artists to fill. Each of the eight Local Color Art Gallery artists have work in the space ranging from abstracts, framed watercolors, shell art, found objects, photography to jewelry.

Tom Walsh, Mary Ann Cassidy, Susie Walsh, Cindy and Ed Crane. (Photo: Submitted)

Susan Scharles and Jane Prather relax among the artwork during First Friday open house. (Photo: Submitted)

Judy Chinski next to her artwork. (Photo: Submitted)

Bill and Arlene Harris pose with Ken the mannequin. (Photo: submitted)

