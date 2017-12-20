12.13.17
Just Friends frame it perfectly
It was a wonderland of red and green at the recent Just Friends luncheon meeting as the members looked festive in their Christmas attire. A picture frame wrapped in red and green ribbon and a colorful array of head toppers provided a photo op for individual and group pictures. Eight birthday ladies were presented with roses, and Rose Kraemer led the group in singing Christmas carols.
