12.14.17
Men’s Club celebrates the season
The Marco Men’s Club enjoyed their annual holiday luncheon at Hideaway Beach. Pat and Gayle Thawley hosted and Bonnie Bozzo and Rose Kraemer joined Pat in leading the members in singing Christmas songs. Santa Claus (Dave Walsh) arrived and helped hand out gifts to those members who have been good all year.
