Enjoying a delicious lunch are, standing: Bill Brennan, Barbara Brennan, Pat Thawley, Judy Stavola, Fred Stavola, Norm Terreri and Pat Terreri; seated: Ron Moores and Margaret Moores. (Photo: Submitted)

12.14.17

Men’s Club celebrates the season

The Marco Men’s Club enjoyed their annual holiday luncheon at Hideaway Beach. Pat and Gayle Thawley hosted and Bonnie Bozzo and Rose Kraemer joined Pat in leading the members in singing Christmas songs. Santa Claus (Dave Walsh) arrived and helped hand out gifts to those members who have been good all year.

John Minuitti, Silky Sullivan, Doris Boston, Bill Buetow, Marge Buetow and Donna Kittle are in a festive mood. (Photo: Submitted)

Ready to party are, back: MaryAnn Cassidy, Marge Superits, Polly Lally, Pat Zymros, Betsy Zinner, Pam Clune, Cindy Crane and Susie Walsh; front: Rose Kraemer, Candy Seward, Becca Scarborough and Sharon Cook. (Photo: Submitted)

Dianne Wetjen, Pat Dettinger, Jim Lane, Dave Walsh and Jack DeHanas enjoy the luncheon. (Photo: Submitted)

