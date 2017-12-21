LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

On Wednesday the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce held their final After 5 event of 2017. Islanders decked out in festive outfits were treated to the Marco Hilton’s beautiful venue, excellent service and an expansive buffet. The event offered one last opportunity in 2017 for the community’s business owners, politicians, volunteers, and city officials to mingle. DJ Steve Reynolds kept the party rolling with upbeat holiday classics.

“This is our 25th year having the Marco Hilton host our Holiday After 5. It’s really something special, especially this year. We are honored that we were able to keep this long-standing tradition,” remarks Dianna Dohm, Chamber executive director.

Near the event’s conclusion, Chamber President Alex Parker addressed the guests thanking them for their continued community involvement and ended with him singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”, which the smiling guests joined in the singing. The event concluded with the ever-popular 50/50 raffle winners’ announcement.

The next Chamber After 5 will be held on Jan. 17 at Stan’s Idle Hour.

For more information go to marcoislandchamber.org.

Photos: Chamber After 5, December 2017
Jerry Swiacki and Linda Turner
Jerry Swiacki and Linda Turner  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Susie Walsh, Dave Walsh and Hyla Crane.
Susie Walsh, Dave Walsh and Hyla Crane.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Cathy Mendygraw and Donna Niemczyk check in the guests
Cathy Mendygraw and Donna Niemczyk check in the guests for the event.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Chamber President Alex Parker and Executive Director
Chamber President Alex Parker and Executive Director Dianna Dohm.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
City Manager Lee Niblock and Litha Berger.
City Manager Lee Niblock and Litha Berger.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Hilton staff, from left, front: Karin Hiratsuka, Bob
Hilton staff, from left, front: Karin Hiratsuka, Bob Marcil and Marie Villareal; back: Ozgur Ozbek, Andrew Neubauer and Ray Bopf.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Jan Parker and Dina Schliefer
Jan Parker and Dina Schliefer  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Clara Alber
Clara Alber  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Hilton staff, from left, Andrew Newbauer, Ray Bopf,
Hilton staff, from left, Andrew Newbauer, Ray Bopf, Marie Villareal, Karin Hiratsuka, Ozgur Ozbek and Bob Marcil.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
