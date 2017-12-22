LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

12.13.17

Chef Valerie Maillard shares holiday tips, traditions with Newcomers

The Newcomers met for their monthly luncheon at Hideaway Beach Club. After the social, lunch was served. Following the dessert, private chef Valerie Maillard entertained the ladies sharing her holiday tips, traditions, and a wonderful recipe; giving the guests a colorful, culinary visual of the traditional holiday in France spent with family. She graciously answered several questions from the audience. The luncheon concluded with the traditional sponsors’ prizes, making several ladies extremely happy.

For more information about joining Newcomers of Marco Island contact: Kecia Chronowski at 920-265-3544. For more information about attending future luncheons contact: Susan Wolfe at 812-499-7301.

Photos: Newcomers get festive
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

New members, Kathy McNabb, Marcy Marinelli and Mary
New members, Kathy McNabb, Marcy Marinelli and Mary Mastrogiacomo.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Fullscreen
Meg Smith, Karen Caster and Laura Geberth.
Meg Smith, Karen Caster and Laura Geberth.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Fullscreen
Private Chef Valerie Maillard stands with Lenore Yale.
Private Chef Valerie Maillard stands with Lenore Yale.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Fullscreen
Lael Kilpatrick with Susy Osborne.
Lael Kilpatrick with Susy Osborne.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Fullscreen
From left, Patricia Bungert, Ellen Demirs, Kathryn
From left, Patricia Bungert, Ellen Demirs, Kathryn Schulte, Maureen Gold, Sharon Colburn and Liz Knapp.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Fullscreen
Nancy Adams poses with her prize from Georgie's.
Nancy Adams poses with her prize from Georgie's.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Fullscreen
Barbara Wright won a big prize from Lilly Pulitzer.
Barbara Wright won a big prize from Lilly Pulitzer.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/life/2017/12/22/social-scene-newcomers-celebrate-holidays/969793001/