From left, Patricia Bungert, Ellen Demirs, Kathryn Schulte, Maureen Gold, Sharon Colburn and Liz Knapp. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

12.13.17

Chef Valerie Maillard shares holiday tips, traditions with Newcomers

The Newcomers met for their monthly luncheon at Hideaway Beach Club. After the social, lunch was served. Following the dessert, private chef Valerie Maillard entertained the ladies sharing her holiday tips, traditions, and a wonderful recipe; giving the guests a colorful, culinary visual of the traditional holiday in France spent with family. She graciously answered several questions from the audience. The luncheon concluded with the traditional sponsors’ prizes, making several ladies extremely happy.

For more information about joining Newcomers of Marco Island contact: Kecia Chronowski at 920-265-3544. For more information about attending future luncheons contact: Susan Wolfe at 812-499-7301.

