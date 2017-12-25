Cindy posing in the foyer. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Correspondent)

Over the past few issues, we’ve concentrated on the holiday décor and bobbles on the outside of homes and businesses. Now, let’s go inside as we prepare to say goodbye to the holiday season.

Walking into Sean and Cindy McKeown’s Marco Island home is like stepping into the pages of a magazine. Upon entering the foyer, one is surrounded by an understated elegance. The simplicity of every detail is carefully thought out and beautifully placed throughout the home. Santas and a pop of red are sprinkled throughout. Known for their love of entertaining, the tables are beautifully set awaiting their guests’ arrival. While the McKeown’s residence looks picture perfect, it is also practical for their active lifestyle and love for their dogs.

“When I first moved here, it was hard to decide how to decorate for Christmas. Finding shell Christmas trees in a neutral color scheme was great find. I continue to add to my Santa collection every year … and red … I love to add that pop of red to the neutral décor at Christmastime,” explains homeowner Cindy McKeown.

