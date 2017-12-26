LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Christmas Eve on the Isles of Capri is quite a unique experience. All afternoon, the island looks like one giant block party with neighbors putting the finishing touches on their golf cart decorations for the annual Isles of Capri Christmas Eve Golf Cart Parade.

“Ten years ago, on Christmas Eve, we got the idea to go around the island and wish our neighbors a Merry Christmas,” said Nancy Anderson, parade co-founder. “We decorated our golf cart then made a lot of noise shouting Merry Christmas as drove down every street on Capri. That’s how the tradition began … and it has grown and gotten more elaborate every year. We invite everyone to join in the fun. There are no rules or entry forms.”

Photos: 10th Annual Isles of Capri Golf Cart Parade, 2017
Sisters Debbie Bratz and Susan Marrero having fun at
Sisters Debbie Bratz and Susan Marrero having fun at the parade lineup. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2017, Capri residents gathered for the 10th Annual Golf Cart Parade.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Ruby and Zane Sprigg play during the pre-parade block
Ruby and Zane Sprigg play during the pre-parade block party. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2017, Capri residents gathered for the 10th Annual Golf Cart Parade.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Capri parade founders, from left, Joe and Laurie Rose
Capri parade founders, from left, Joe and Laurie Rose with Otis Tavlin and Nancy Anderson. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2017, Capri residents gathered for the 10th Annual Golf Cart Parade.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Sara, Denise and Jenna Snyder get into the Christmas
Sara, Denise and Jenna Snyder get into the Christmas spirit. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2017, Capri residents gathered for the 10th Annual Golf Cart Parade.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2017, Capri residents gathered
On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2017, Capri residents gathered for the 10th Annual Golf Cart Parade. Above: Kelsey, Lupe and Dan Mercier.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Dax waits patiently for the parade to start. On Christmas
Dax waits patiently for the parade to start. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2017, Capri residents gathered for the 10th Annual Golf Cart Parade.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2017, Capri residents gathered
On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2017, Capri residents gathered for the 10th Annual Golf Cart Parade. Above: Lindsey and Jake Mitchell.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Steve and Kelly Sprigg hosted a get-together before
Steve and Kelly Sprigg hosted a get-together before the parade. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2017, Capri residents gathered for the 10th Annual Golf Cart Parade.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
The theme for this cart was Capri Post Irma. On Christmas
The theme for this cart was Capri Post Irma. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2017, Capri residents gathered for the 10th Annual Golf Cart Parade.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Official start of the 10th Annual Capri Golf Cart Parade
Official start of the 10th Annual Capri Golf Cart Parade on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2017.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Longtime Capri resident Diane Eiler is all smiles.
Longtime Capri resident Diane Eiler is all smiles. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2017, Capri residents gathered for the 10th Annual Golf Cart Parade.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2017, Capri residents gathered
On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2017, Capri residents gathered for the 10th Annual Golf Cart Parade.  Jodi Pree/Correspondent
    Just before dusk the golf carts gather at the staging area at the field near the welcome sign. As the sun sets, the colorful collection of golf carts snakes their way up and down every street on Capri, insuring everyone is welcomed with hospitality and the holiday spirit.

    “This parade turned out to be our best-ever! We had 48 golf carts in all,” said Anderson.

    Following the parade, the merriment continued with an impromptu street party followed by an official after-party.  

