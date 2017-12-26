Longtime Capri resident Diane Eiler is all smiles. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2017, Capri residents gathered for the 10th Annual Golf Cart Parade. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Correspondent)

Christmas Eve on the Isles of Capri is quite a unique experience. All afternoon, the island looks like one giant block party with neighbors putting the finishing touches on their golf cart decorations for the annual Isles of Capri Christmas Eve Golf Cart Parade.

“Ten years ago, on Christmas Eve, we got the idea to go around the island and wish our neighbors a Merry Christmas,” said Nancy Anderson, parade co-founder. “We decorated our golf cart then made a lot of noise shouting Merry Christmas as drove down every street on Capri. That’s how the tradition began … and it has grown and gotten more elaborate every year. We invite everyone to join in the fun. There are no rules or entry forms.”

Just before dusk the golf carts gather at the staging area at the field near the welcome sign. As the sun sets, the colorful collection of golf carts snakes their way up and down every street on Capri, insuring everyone is welcomed with hospitality and the holiday spirit.

“This parade turned out to be our best-ever! We had 48 golf carts in all,” said Anderson.

Following the parade, the merriment continued with an impromptu street party followed by an official after-party.

