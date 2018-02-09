File: Yoga (Photo: Jenna Watson/IndyStar)

Cancer support group

Marco Island’s cancer support group has been helping people for over 25 years. Join the group on the first and third Thursday of the month at 10:30 a.m., 40 Heathwood Drive (NCH) and see if we help you. All are welcome. Information: baron.marbelle@gmail.com.

Lupus support

The Marco/Naples lupus support group meets the third Saturday of each month at Physicians Regional Medical Center, 8300 Collier Blvd, Naples. Meetings are held from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Palm Dining Room. Open to all patients, families and interested parties. Learn to live and cope with Lupus, get current information. Contact Marilyn, 239-398-4800 or Jan, 239-389-2749

Marco Lutheran grief support

Are you grieving the loss of a loved one through death? Marco Lutheran Church is offering a Christ Centered support group. This is a DVD led program presented by experts in the field of grief. They address all aspects of grief and give useful suggestions in coping and recovering from grief. If you know of someone who is experiencing grief, please make them aware of our program. Thursdays, through March 8, the group will meet from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., at Marco Lutheran Church, 525 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Information: 239-394-0332.

Marco Presbyterian grief support

Grief Share is a special weekly video seminar featuring leading experts, and designed to help you rebuild your life. Marco Presbyterian Church welcomes all who are hurting after the death of a loved one to receive help and encouragement. Classes begin at 10 a.m., Wednesday Jan. and run for 13 weeks (through April 4). The church is located at 875 West Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. Information: 239-394-8186 or marcochurch.com.

‘From Fury to Forgiveness’

Fellowship, spirituality and lunch, Saturday Feb. 17 at the San Marco Parish Center, 851 San Marco Rd., Marco Island. International speaker and author Marietta Jaeger Lane will present her compelling story “From Fury to Forgiveness.” Her book, “The Lost Child “was the inspiration for the novel and movie “The Shack.” Admission and lunch are free. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Registration is required. Register at wsgregory94@gmail.com or call 203-893-5556.

Essentrics classes

A full body workout. Be rejuvenated and stay healthy and flexible by stretching and strengthening using your own body. This class will help create a youthful feeling body, relieve pain, unlock tight muscles and joints, increase flexibility and mobility, treat and prevent back pain, strengthen the spine and core, and improve your posture. Cost is $15/class on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 until 10 a.m. at Mackle Community Center.

Gentle stretch yoga

This class is designed to increase flexibility, improve strength and enhance balance. Breathing techniques are used to promote equanimity and each session concludes with a rejuvenating guided relaxation. Classes are from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. Cost is $10 per class or $50 for eight classes. Open to adults ages 18 and older.

‘Interval Inferno’

Interval Inferno is a complete body workout that builds lean muscle and cardiovascular endurance at the same time. The workout includes high intensity interval segments, alternating between cardio, functional movements, and body weight exercises. Exercises are done for a time period instead of repetitions, giving every person the ability to move through the work period at their own pace. Classes are 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. The classes costs $10 per person and are open to adults ages 18 and older.

Chair yoga

Open to all fitness levels. Come as you are, use what you have, do what you can. Chair Yoga is a gentle form of Yoga that is practiced sitting in a chair for seated poses and using the chair as a balance point for standing poses. It is excellent for stretching and strengthening the body. This class also provides a unique opportunity to find deeper well-being through breath work, meditation and deep relaxation. At 1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, at the Mackle Park Community Center. Information: 239-642-0575.

Meditation and mindfulness

At 10 a.m., Wednesdays, at the Mackle Park Community Center. Information: 239-642-0575.

