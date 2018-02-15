Sean Dunn and daughter Cecillia do the moves. (Photo: Submitted)

02.09.18

Hosted for the 12th time by the Greater Marco Family YMCA, the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance was again a big hit this past weekend.

Dressed for the occasion, dads and daughters enjoyed taking the floor together, enjoyed a healthy meal and, most importantly, took home lasting memories.

Ryan Holt hoists daughter Delia on the dance floor. (Photo: Submitted)

Chris Rich and daughter Olivia Esquivel join in on a mass dance. (Photo: Submitted)

Steve Connor and daughter Emersyn hit the floor. (Photo: Submitted)

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/life/2018/02/15/social-scene-marco-y-hosts-daddy-daughter-dance/340327002/