Social Scene: Marco Y hosts Daddy-Daughter Dance
Hosted for the 12th time by the Greater Marco Family YMCA, the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance was again a big hit this past weekend.
Submitted
Published 10:04 a.m. ET Feb. 15, 2018
02.09.18
Hosted for the 12th time by the Greater Marco Family YMCA, the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance was again a big hit this past weekend.
Dressed for the occasion, dads and daughters enjoyed taking the floor together, enjoyed a healthy meal and, most importantly, took home lasting memories.
