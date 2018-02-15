Social Scene: Tea by Design a sellout success
02.06.18
Tea by Design II, a fundraiser held by Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island at Marco Island Yacht Club was a sellout success. Award-winning floral designer Janice Hamlin demonstrated braiding areca palm fronds to make spirals, braiding inflorescence stalks from queen palm trees, and other plant manipulation techniques. The event also featured a silent auction. Proceeds of the event will be used for Calusa Garden Club’s community projects, including Junior Gardeners at Tommie Barfield Elementary School, the Club’s scholarships, maintenance of the Butterfly Garden at Calusa Park, and maintenance of Blue Star Memorial at Veterans Park.
Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/life/2018/02/15/social-scene-tea-design-sellout-success/340354002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs