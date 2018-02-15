Connie Lowery and Meg Auer sell raffle tickets. (Photo: Sara Wolf/Special to the Eagle)

02.06.18

Tea by Design II, a fundraiser held by Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island at Marco Island Yacht Club was a sellout success. Award-winning floral designer Janice Hamlin demonstrated braiding areca palm fronds to make spirals, braiding inflorescence stalks from queen palm trees, and other plant manipulation techniques. The event also featured a silent auction. Proceeds of the event will be used for Calusa Garden Club’s community projects, including Junior Gardeners at Tommie Barfield Elementary School, the Club’s scholarships, maintenance of the Butterfly Garden at Calusa Park, and maintenance of Blue Star Memorial at Veterans Park.

Tea by Design Chair Dale DeFeo and Floral Designer Janice Hamlin. (Photo: Sara Wolf/Special to the Eagle)

Tea By Design attendees. (Photo: Sara Wolf/Special to the Eagle)

Tea By Design attendees. (Photo: Sara Wolf/Special to the Eagle)

