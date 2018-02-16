United Church of Marco Island held a Key West-style picnic celebration on Feb. 10. (Photo: Submitted)

United Church of Marco Island is celebrating their 50-year anniversary (1968-2018). In honor of this milestone, one of the many celebratory events planned has been the Key West-style picnic. The dedication of time, talents, and energy given by our church members proved to ensure that the picnic event was carried out flawlessly. There were activities for all ages. Live music by the "Hey Good Lookin'" trio provided the perfect ambiance to rest a while and enjoy the delicious food, catered by Kretch's. A special highlight of this event was having our habitat families join the festivities. UCMI has been sponsoring homes for the last 40 years and considers all of the residents of those homes to be part of the church family.

