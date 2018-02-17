Jim Freeman won second place/the juror’s choice award for his photo “Fish Eating Creek.” (Photo: Jim Freeman/Submitted)

The gallery of the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center was bustling with photographers and guests. You could hear the gasps of enjoyment as attendees viewed photo after photo of Florida’s magnificent flora and fauna.

Juror John Brady had the difficult task of selecting three winners out of the 27 photos from the photography annual exhibit organized by the United Arts Council of Collier County.

James R. Robellard won third place/the United Arts Council merit award for his photo “Morning Stretch.” (Photo: James R. Robellard/Submitted)

Laurie Elmer won first place/best in show for her photo “Morning Fog – Fakahatchee Strand.” (Photo: Laurie Elmer/Submitted)

Guests were welcomed by Athan Barkoukis, executive director of the Friends of Rookery Bay, and Kristen Donovan the community engagement coordinator for the United Arts Council of Collier County.

Juror John Brady then took the stage and announced the evening’s winners. Laurie Elmer won first place/best in show for her photo “Morning Fog – Fakahatchee Strand”; Jim Freeman won second place/the juror’s choice award for his photo “Fish Eating Creek”; and James R. Robellard won third place/the United Arts Council merit award for his photo “Morning Stretch.” The exhibition will be on display until March 28 and all photos are for sale.

From left, Kristen Donovan, James R. Robellard, John Brady, Laurie Elmer, Jim Freeman and Athan Barkoukis. (Photo: Submitted)

