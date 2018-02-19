Social Scene: Lots of love at Just Friends
02.14.18
The Just Friends February luncheon was a sea of red as members celebrated Valentines Day. The slate of officers for 2018-2019 was introduced and accepted. Four birthday ladies received roses and each one was given one of the table centerpieces. Tammy Milioro gave a beauty presentation as Sharon Cook, club president, reminded each lady how special the beauty within us all is. It was truly a lovely day.
