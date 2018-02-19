Chris Cody, Patty Larkin, Polly Lolly, Carol Rosasco and Ann Faruol feel the love. (Photo: Submitted)

02.14.18

Lots of love at Just Friends

The Just Friends February luncheon was a sea of red as members celebrated Valentines Day. The slate of officers for 2018-2019 was introduced and accepted. Four birthday ladies received roses and each one was given one of the table centerpieces. Tammy Milioro gave a beauty presentation as Sharon Cook, club president, reminded each lady how special the beauty within us all is. It was truly a lovely day.

February birthday ladies and membership co-chair are Sharon Cook, Bobbie Ordejia, JoAnn Brandau, Joyce Kaelin, Cindy Crane and Candy Seward. (Photo: Submitted)

Sharon Cook, Susie Walsh, Ginny Milillo, JoAnn Brandau, Jean Davis, Diane Rowse, Betty Muskus and Jan Cirillo spead the love. (Photo: Submitted)

Pam Molander, Brenda Clapp, Barb Markel, Jackie Hays, Cindy Crane and Virginia Vacio are happy to see each other. (Photo: Submitted)

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/life/2018/02/19/social-scene-lots-love-just-friends/352456002/