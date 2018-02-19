From left, Kathie Richel, Jaye Spencer and Kecia Chronowski. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

02.14.18

Newcomers celebrate love at the February luncheon

The Newcomers met for their monthly luncheon at Hideaway Beach Club. Ladies dressed in red and white filed into the Ball Room for an afternoon celebrating love, friendship, and “Galentine’s” Day.

Following the dessert, the ladies were entertained by Bonnie Bozzo’s portrayal of Charlotte, the story of a woman whose love was torn from her by cruel circumstances. Charlotte rose above her tragedies to become a triumphant and famous character of the 1800s.

After the performance, the traditional sponsors’ prizes were awarded, making several ladies extremely happy.

For information about joining Newcomers of Marco Island contact: Kecia Chronowski at 920-265-3544 or Kathie Richel at 352-634-2547.

For information about attending future luncheons contact: Susan Wolfe at 812-499-7301.

