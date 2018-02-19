LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Newcomers celebrate love at the February luncheon

The Newcomers met for their monthly luncheon at Hideaway Beach Club. Ladies dressed in red and white filed into the Ball Room for an afternoon celebrating love, friendship, and “Galentine’s” Day.

Following the dessert, the ladies were entertained by Bonnie Bozzo’s portrayal of Charlotte, the story of a woman whose love was torn from her by cruel circumstances. Charlotte rose above her tragedies to become a triumphant and famous character of the 1800s.  

After the performance, the traditional sponsors’ prizes were awarded, making several ladies extremely happy.  

For information about joining Newcomers of Marco Island contact: Kecia Chronowski at 920-265-3544 or Kathie Richel at 352-634-2547.

For information about attending future luncheons contact: Susan Wolfe at 812-499-7301.

Photos: Newcomers celebrate love
The hostess team greets guests.
The hostess team greets guests.
From left, Kathie Richel, Jaye Spencer and Kecia Chronowski.
From left, Kathie Richel, Jaye Spencer and Kecia Chronowski.
Suzy Shrader and Cindy McKeown
Suzy Shrader and Cindy McKeown
Newcomers welcomed new members Cheryl Owen and Brenda
Newcomers welcomed new members Cheryl Owen and Brenda Papszycki.
Current President Jaye Spencer with VP Donna Dubey.
Current President Jaye Spencer with VP Donna Dubey.
Susan Wolfe models her ‘Valentine's Hats to Di For’
Susan Wolfe models her 'Valentine's Hats to Di For' creation.
Cindi Kramer
Cindi Kramer
Kathleen Hendrix
Kathleen Hendrix
Kim Heinemann
Kim Heinemann
Jill Yris
Jill Yris
Bonnie Bozzo as Charlotte
Bonnie Bozzo as Charlotte
Lucky lady, Debbie Kelly, won both a sponsor prize
Lucky lady, Debbie Kelly, won both a sponsor prize and the 50 50 raffle.
