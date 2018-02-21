Social Scene: Sweethearts Ball at Hideaway
02.17.18
Sweethearts Ball at Hideaway
The Marco Men's Club held their elegant Sweethearts Ball at Hideaway Beach Club. Don and Betsy Zinner hosted and Jebry & Friends provided the entertainment. A wonderful array of appetizers was served before the delicious meal of New York Strip Steak or Chicken Oscar. The men looked dashing and the women looked stunning, and a fabulous time was had by all.
