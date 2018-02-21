Pam Brink, Dave Brink, Clint Bunke and Pat Bunke danced the night away. (Photo: Submitted)

02.17.18

Sweethearts Ball at Hideaway

The Marco Men's Club held their elegant Sweethearts Ball at Hideaway Beach Club. Don and Betsy Zinner hosted and Jebry & Friends provided the entertainment. A wonderful array of appetizers was served before the delicious meal of New York Strip Steak or Chicken Oscar. The men looked dashing and the women looked stunning, and a fabulous time was had by all.

Susie Walsh, Sharon Cook, Candy Seward, Pam Brink and Kathryn Rogers enjoy dressing up. (Photo: Submitted)

Jane and John DeMado, Susanne and Randle Grossman, Madeline and Peter Zorzi are having a good time. (Photo: Submitted)

Sandi Friend is a rose among thorns. Randle Grossman, John Superits, Rob Reiley, Dave Walsh, Tim Clune, John Zymros, Larry Feissner and Turk Tilev. (Photo: Submitted)

