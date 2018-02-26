Dr. Linell King to talk March 1 at special Y luncheon

Dr. Linell King (Photo: Submitted)

Many wellness and weight loss programs tend to focus heavily on the type of food we eat, but Dr. Linell King prefers a multi-faceted approach to overall health.

The Naples internal medicine physician – who will talk March 1 at a special luncheon at the Greater Marco Family YMCA – places equal emphasis on: specific goals; using the power of one’s own personality to achieve them; correct breathing, fluid intake, eating “raw” (unprocessed) foods; rest and sleep; spiritualism and simply having fun in the spirit of dancing like nobody’s watching.

And, King says, intimacy between couples is pretty beneficial too.

King’s visit to Marco is in line with the Y’s overall emphasis on healthy living, and it also has a direct link in the form of Healthy Living Director Deborah Passero’s husband Michael. She felt he was too overweight, generally not in good shape, and she also was not crazy about him being on heart medications.

Out of curiosity, the couple attended a Naples luncheon and talk by King similar to the upcoming one at the Y, and following King’s mentorship, Michael Passero lost 40 pounds in six months.

“His nickname used to be Pasta Passero (he’d owned an Italian restaurant), and now it’s Blade Runner,” said his wife. “The doctor (upfront) told him he needed to be buying 100 percent into his health rather than buying into medicine.”

Michael Passero will be cooking the meal to be served along with King’s talk, and it will be plant-based.

In a phone interview from his Naples office, King said despite plenty of emphasis these days on diet and exercise, many people aren’t even aware of the potential benefits.

“There’s so much information out there – information overload – that’s confusing a lot of people, causing them to tend to do nothing,” King said. “Failure discourages people, and they give up.”

With his step program, King plans to change all that, not least through his book “Mastering Vitality: 7 Simple & Sustainable Steps to Lose Weight, Live Pain Free, Energize Your Life & Gain Power Now.”

King graduated medical school from the University of Wisconsin in 1997 and did his residency at the Johns Hopkins University Sinai Hospital Program of Internal Medicine in 2000.

He speaks extensively at conferences and seminars both nationally and internationally.

He is widely traveled as well, and counts a trip to India – meeting people of assorted faiths – as significant in his own spiritual development. He also did a world tour on business and life mastery with Anthony Robbins.

A single dad with two young children, King enjoys boating and water sports, snow skiing and dancing to complement his vitality philosophy.

For more information on the Greater Marco Island Family YMCA’s wide variety of programs and activities for youth and adults, visit marcoymca.org or call 394-3144. There is also a handy app available for quick access to the website.

If you go

What: Mastering Vitality luncheon and talk by Dr. Linell King

Mastering Vitality luncheon and talk by Dr. Linell King When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday March 1

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday March 1 Where: Youth Development Center building, Marco YMCA

Youth Development Center building, Marco YMCA Details: Donations welcome to cover meal cost

Donations welcome to cover meal cost Registration: Call the Y at 394-3144. Deadline Feb. 23. Seating is limited

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/life/2018/02/26/buying-into-health-rather-than-buying-into-medicine/371305002/