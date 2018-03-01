From left, Al Diaz, Pat Rutledge, Tricia Dorn of LCEC accepting the 2018 Spirit Award Certificate, Lynne Minozzi, Jennifer Tenney and Linda Sandlin. (Photo: Submitted)

The Noontime Rotary Club of Marco Island recently announced that LCEC – Lee County Electric Cooperative, has been selected as a recipient of their 2018 Spirit of Marco Island Award.

The announcement was made at the club’s weekly luncheon meeting held at the DaVinci’s restaurant on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Al Diaz the co-chair of the Spirit Awards Committee along with his fellow committee members made the presentation to Tricia Dorn the LCEC key account executive for Marco Island.

Diaz recounted how on Sunday, Sept. 10, Hurricane Irma struck Marco Island a devastating blow causing considerable damage to our island paradise while also knocking out electrical power to the entire island. In less than two days electrical power was restored to sections of the island and within five days, most of the island had power restored.

It was an incredible achievement by a team of dedicated workers who literally worked around the clock.

In addition, LCEC was recognized for their years of supporting local organizations and charitable causes that include Christmas Island Style, M.I. Seafood Festival, YMCA, Relay for Life, Marco Half Marathon, just to name a few.

LCEC along with previously announced honorees, Carl Titgemeier, Phillip Penzo, Gary Landis, Rene and Tish Champagne, Dianna Dohm, will all be formally presented with their 2018 Spirit of Marco Island Award at a Gala Awards Dinner and Silent Auction to be held on Sunday, April 15, at the Bistro Soleil Restaurant located in Old Marco.

The proceeds from the event and silent auction are used to support local charities and scholarships.

For more information and tickets to the event, you may contact Al Diaz at 239-438-5285 or by email at manager@royalmarcoway.com.

