Celebrating Marco's version of Oktoberfest are Carolyn Dorris, Susie Walsh, Virginia Bingle, Linda Keyes, Inge Hoell, Margie Milici, Dottie Daniels and Barb Halderman are German for the day. (Photo: Submitted)

AAUW

American Association of University Women's Mission: Advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. The AAUW Marco Island Branch meets at 9 a.m., October through April, on the third Monday of the Month at the United Church on Barfield Drive. Information: Durell Buzzini, director for membership, 207-745-4679.

Jolley Roger Crossword Puzzle Club

The Jolley Roger Puzzle Club meets every Wednesday afternoon to discuss, dissect and otherwise chat about The New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle. If tackling the Sunday puzzle is part of your regular routine and you would like to get together with people who share your hobby, call Lee at 394-1492 or Lynn at 609-678-0424 for meeting time and location.

A lively crowd celebrated Marco's version of Oktoberfest at Sarazin Park on Feb. 21. The Sports Fishing Club group calls their celebration Febrewfest since it's held every February. Susie and Dave Walsh always host and there is always a refreshing selection of beers. Peppers from Naples caters and the members enjoy authentic German food. (Photo: Submitted)

A crowd celebrated Marco's version of Oktoberfest at Sarazin Park on Feb. 21. Above: Jerry Keyes, Paul Milici, Burt Hoell and Dave Walsh. (Photo: Submitted)

Kiwi Club

The Southwest Florida Chapter of the American Airlines Kiwi Club will hold their March meeting and luncheon at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 24 at Island Walk. All former and current TWA and USAir flight attendants are welcome. Information: 239-595-1761.

Shell Club

During the current season and through Tuesday, Feb. 27, the Marco Island Shell Club workshop will be held from 9 until 11:30 a.m., in the Dessler Hall at The United Church of Marco, 320 N. Barfield Drive, Marco Island. Join us to craft beautiful and intriguing items for sale at our Annual Shell Show and Craft Sale, March 8, 9, and 10. Proceeds from these sales benefit the Marco Island Shell Club scholarship fund for Marine Science students and Rookery Bay Educational program. All are welcome to come and learn what shell crafting is all about. Information: marcoshellclub.com.

Just Friends

Just Friends meets for lunch and socializing the second Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m., at United Church of Marco, 320 North Barfield. To become a member, you must have been a member in good standing of the Marco Island Newcomers for at least three years. President: Sharon Cook. Membership information: Janet at 682-1010 or Candy at 970-0727. Luncheon information: Lisa at 293-9077 or Donna at 642-1985. Mail luncheon checks for $27 to Just Friends, P.O. Box 1685, Marco Island, 34146.

Marco Island Newcomers Club

Women meet for lunch, socializing and to learn about the local area, at 11:30 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month at the Hideaway Beach Club, 333 Hideaway Circle North. Information: Kecia Chronowski, 920-265-3544, and Kathie Richel 352-634-2547, or visit marconewcomers.org.

Marco Island Men’s Club

The club meets at 10 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at United Church of Marco Island, 320 N. Barfield Drive. MMC is open to residents of Marco Island, Goodland and the Isles of Capri. Information: Fred Stavola at pfstavola@aol.com or 239-389-1724 or marcomensclub.com.

Marco Island Woman’s Club

Marco Island Woman’s Club awards scholarships to graduating high school students, who live on Marco Island, and supports various local nonprofit organizations. The group meets for lunch at 11:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of the month. To become a member, Priscilla Penn at 239-642-3046 or go to marcowomansclub.com.

Democratic Women’s Club

The Democratic Women’s Club of Marco Island provides a forum for discussion of public policy matters, to support qualified candidates for public office and to encourage qualified Democratic women to seek elected office. We have interest groups pertaining to issues affecting women. Meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at Rose Hall at the Marco Island Library. The meetings begin at 5 p.m. and end at 6:30 p.m.

Calusa Garden Club

Business meetings begin at 12:30 p.m. and speakers begin at 1:15 p.m. the second Monday of the month, October through March, at the Fellowship Hall of Wesley United Methodist Church, 350 S. Barfield, Marco Island. Community members interested in gardening, floral design and environmental issues are welcome to attend and invited to join the group. Information: Jackie Purvis, 239-970-6644, or calusa.org.

Italian American Society

The Italian American Society of Marco Island meets at 7 p.m., the first Wednesday of each month, November through April, at MIHS Rose History Auditorium. This energetic group of men and women with Italian heritage are dedicated to remembering their roots while having as much fun as possible. Information: Carol Marrella Lindstrom 630-450-4092 or Gene D'Onofrio 239 642-3940.

Rhode Island Club

The Rhode Island Club have started their second year for current and former Rhode Islanders who enjoy getting together for an occasional dinner to reminisce about the old days and who they knew and where they came from. If you are feeling the need to connect with others from Rhody this is the group for you. Call Ann Sepe 401 632-6099 or Ann D'Onofrio 239 642-3940.

Civitan International

Civitan International is an organization of volunteer service clubs around the world, dedicated to helping people in their own communities. Civitans help wherever the need arises – from collecting food for a homeless shelter to volunteering at their local retirement home to building a playground for children with disabilities. Civitans have been helping people since the organization’s founding in 1917, by a group of businessmen determined to make a difference in their community. The Marco Island Civitan Club meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at Mario's, 845 Bald Eagle Drive. For more club information, contact Nery Kircher 239-774-2623 or visit Civitan.org.

Civil Air Patrol

Marco Island Senior Squadron meets 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays in the CAP Hangar at Marco Island Executive Airport at the end of Mainsail Dr., off Collier Blvd. South (State Road 951). Capt. Bob Corriveau, Squadron Commander, at 239-331-2290. Information: marcoislandcap.org.

American Legion Post 404

If you are a wartime veteran or current Legion member and are interested in joining, contact Bill Horton at 239-642-8928 or Bill Irvine at 239-595-4172. Meetings are held at 11 a.m., on the third Tuesday of each month at Marco Lutheran Church, 525 N. Collier Blvd. Marco Island; all veterans are welcome.

Marco Island Foundation for the Arts

Incorporated in 2003, the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts is a charitable non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization that strives to brig literary, visual and performing arts events to the Marco Island community. Board meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month. Interested persons are welcome to attend. Information: 239-389-0280 or marcoarts.org.

Marco VFW Post 6370

The Marco VFW Post 6370 meets the second Tuesday, at the Mutual of Omaha Bank on San Marco Road at 7 p.m. at the rear entrance to the bank. The VFW sells U.S.-made flags of all types at wholesale prices using proceeds for veterans’ relief and welfare. New male and female veterans who served in combat areas are needed. Transfers are accepted from other Posts. Contact Dave Gardner at 239-289-5862.

Marco Island Lions Club

Meetings held the first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 4335 Tamiami Trail East, Naples. Information: David Gardner, 239-289-5862. Club is not active in July, August and September.

Shrine Club

The Marco Island Shrine meets every Friday at 11:30 a.m. for fun and fellowship. All Masons and Shriners are welcome. Call for location. Information: Bill at 239-595-4172.

Daughters of the American Revolution

Chapter meets the third Thursday of the month at 10:30 at Hideaway Beach Club. Visiting and prospective member are welcome. Information, Karen Lombardi at 239-394-0028.

Sons of the American Revolution

Chapter meets the second Thursday of each month, October through May, at 11:30 a.m. at The Tiburon Golf Club in North Naples. Visiting Compatriots and prospective members are welcome. Information: email NaplesSAR@gmail.com or call Ed Lary, Chapter Registrar, at 239-732-7280.

Sons & Daughters of Erin

Southwest Florida Sons & Daughters of Erin meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of every month at San Marco Catholic Church Parrish, 851 San Marco Road. Information: Kathleen Reynolds, 239-394-0220.

La Mesa Española

La Mesa Española meets at Stonewalls for coffee and conversation in Spanish on Wednesday mornings from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. All levels from beginner on up are cordially invited. Native speakers willing to share their language with learners are especially welcome. Information: Ted at tjeismeier@gmail.com.

MIMYC

The MIMYC starts its winter season of Model RC Laser Sailing: Will sail Sundays from 2 until 4 p.m. at Mackle Park. The MIMYC has been in existence since 2008 and host the Annual Marco Island RC Laser Championships the first weekend of March. Information: 239-642-1825.

Marco Island Paddlers Association

Marco Island Paddlers Association Inc. (MIPA) is a nonprofit association for people interested in Kayak, SUP or Canoe paddling in the broader Marco Island Area. MIPA host group paddles, training sessions, and paddle related meetings and events. Information: email mi.paddlers.assoc@gmail.comor visit meetup.com/Marco-Island-Paddling-Association/.

Scuba Marco Dive Club

The scuba Marco Dive Club meets at 7 p.m., the last Thursday of each month at the dive shop, 1141 Bald Eagle Drive. The club shares dive stories, meets new dive buddies and has guest speakers on occasion. Information: 239-389-7889 or email info@scubamarco.com.

Car Guys Breakfast

First Saturday of every month at 8:30 a.m. at the Sand Bar, 826 E Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. Details call Keith Pershing 239-394-1887.

Marco Island Corvette and Muscle Car Club

Corvette and classic muscle cars gather every Friday at 8 p.m. in the Marco Town Center parking lot in front of Susie’s Diner. All Corvettes and muscle cars are welcome. Information: marcoislandcorvettes.com.

Antique Automobile Club of America

The Naples-Marco Island Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America is now meeting at 7 p.m. every third Monday at the First United Methodist Church of Naples, 388 First Avenue South, Naples. Information: 239-642-0147 or naplesmarcoaaca.org.

Marco Cruise Club

The club extends a welcome to fellow boaters with large or smaller boats. Marco Cruise Club was founded in December 1975 and is the one of the oldest boating clubs on the island. General membership meetings are held at 7 p.m., on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Mutual of Omaha Bank on San Marco and Barfield Drive. Boating enthusiasts are welcome to join. Information: marcocruiseclub.com or Neil Blaauboer at 642-8493.

Marco Island Sail and Power Squadron

Join members of the Marco Island Sail and Power Squadron at the Captain’s Meeting (social hour), at CJ’s on the Bay, 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. No need to own a boat or be a captain; just have an interest in boating and enjoying the beautiful waters around Marco Island. Introduce yourself to a member wearing a name tag and allow us to welcome you. Information: 239-393-0150, email JustUs8032@yahoo.com or visit MarcoIslandSailandPowerSquadron.org.

SAMI

Sailing Association of Marco Island (SAMI) is the club for those people interested in sailing or just meeting others who share a love of sailing. We have day or overnight cruises planned throughout the year, participate in a yearly regatta, meet for dinner or hold potlucks, and have interesting speakers. We welcome new members. Check our website: samisailor.org. Membership contact is Robin Singer 419-376-1387.

Sailing solo singles group

Marco Lutheran Church’s singles group meets on the fourth Sunday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m. Join for refreshments, discussions, programs, projects and lots of good friendship and fun. Information: 394-0332.

Marco Island Yacht Club

When you cross the Jolley Bridge entering Marco Island, the first thing you’ll see to the right of the bridge is the Marco Island Yacht Club (MIYC). Members enjoy a full calendar of social and boating events, plus waterfront dining with the most spectacular views on the Island. We are currently welcoming new members. Check our website marcoislandyachtclub.net or call our membership director at 239-394-0199.

Marco Bay Yacht Club

Marco Bay Yacht Club is the oldest and most active yacht club on Marco Island with numerous cruise and social events a year. The club has boating events for both large and small vessels. There’s a club social at CJ’s on the Bay at 4:30 p.m. on the last Monday of the month. New potential members are always welcome. Come visit and see if this is the boating club for you. Information: Dianne Kernan at dianne@diannekernan.com or 239 389-0314.

Marco Island Road Runners

The Marco Island Road Runners Club meets every Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at Mackle Park. All running levels are welcomed. Find us on Facebook at Marco Island Road Runners or email Scott@ scotthicks11@gmail.com.

Kiwanis Club

The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island meets every Thursday at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast and meeting at Stonewalls, 551 S. Collier Blvd. Information: President Dr. Kathleen Reynolds at 239-394-0459.

Toastmasters Club

Meetings are every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. at the Centennial Bank, 645 East Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. Everyone is welcomed. Contact: Chris Pritchard, colliertoastmasters@gmail.com or visit 1126118.toastmastersclubs.org/.

Marco Wine Tasting Group

Club’s purpose is tasting wines and meeting new friends. This is not for profit and is noncommercial. If interested, call Carol Martin 239-784-3025 for details.

Sunrise Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise meets 7:30 a.m., every Tuesday at Stonewalls, 551 S. Collier Boulevard. Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. with meeting following. Information: marcoislandsunriserotary.org.

Noontime Rotary Club

The Marco Noontime Rotary Club meets every Thursday at noon, at DaVinci’s Restaurant Marco Walk Plaza, 599 S. Collier Blvd., for lunch and meeting. Anyone interested in Rotary should contact Lynne Minozzi at 239-248-6322.

Civitan Club

The Marco Island Civitan Club meets the second Tuesday of the month and has social/educational meetings the fourth week, both at 6 p.m. The Naples Civitan Club meets the first Tuesday of the month at noon and has social/educational meetings the third week of the month in the evening. For more Civitan information call 239-774-2623 or email neryk@aol.com.

Island Knitters

All knitters are welcome, expert to novice, every Wednesday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at The Family Church, 1450 Winterberry Drive. Join us to share your stitches and your stories. Free of charge, walk-ins welcome. Parks and Recreation Department, Frank E. Mackle Community Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace Marco Island. Information: 239-642-0575, cityofmarcoisland.com.

Marco Association of Condominiums (MAC)

MAC meets on the third Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. at the Marco Island Historical Society’s Rose Hall (across the street from the library). Information: 239-394-3222 or mac-online.org for a listing of topics and speakers at upcoming meetings.

Marco Meetup Group

The group is a social activities club for adult couples and singles. There are no dues or fees. Information: 239-595-4661 or curt.dixon@yahoo.com.

Marco Island Writers

Marco Island Writers meets from 6 until 8 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. for registration and networking on the second Wednesday of every month, year round, at the Marco Center for the Arts at 1010 Winterberry Dr., Marco Island. All skill levels of writers are welcome. First-time visitors are free. Information: Elisabeth Noyes, phone 239-394-5856; email: marcoislandwritersinc@gmail.com or marcoislandwriters.com.

Great Books Discussion Group

The Great Books Discussion Group meets every the second and fourth Monday of the month from 3-5 p.m. Excerpts from great literature, including short stories are read and discussed. Information: George at 239-970-6644 or 610-710-5861.

Gourmet Stud Muffins

The Gourmet Stud Muffins is a men’s social club committed to the cooking and enjoyment of food: the history, preparation and eating. The group hosts regular events at a member’s house. Each member hosts at least one event a year. Participants contribute to purchase the food and help with preparation, sharing recipes, learning new cooking skills and ultimately enjoy a meal together. Information: Bruce Novark at bnovark@comcast.net.

Southwest Florida Ski and Travel Club

Snow skiing in Southwest Florida? Join fellow skiers and snowboarders for updates on our upcoming ski, non-ski trips and social activities. Business meetings are held the first Tuesday of every month; 6:30 p.m. at the Parrot Room at Gulf Coast Inn; 2555 Tamiami Trail N. (Route 41); Naples. Information: naplesskiclub.com or 239-839-3711.

Chess

Chess K-12 for all students from K-12. Parents, grandparents or guardians encouraged to attend. The club meets each Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon at Marco Lutheran Church, 525 N. Collier. Chess Marco for all chess players of all ages meets each Monday 9 a.m. to noon at the Marco Lutheran Church, 525 N. Collier. Casual chess players are always ready for a chess game. Information: Wade Keller 389-2525 or emailWK@KellerPublishing.com.

Alpha Chi Omega AXO alumni monthly luncheons

The Alpha Chi Omega Alumni Chapter is open to alumnae of Alpha Chi Omega chapters across the country. Call Donna at 239-594-9401 or emaildeltapidelta.axo@gmail.com.

Kappa Alpha Theta Alumnae

Kappa Alpha Theta Alumnae Chapter hosts a lunch bunch on the second Monday of each month from May to October at different local restaurants. Information: Pat Morton, 239-213-0474 or mortonsel@comcast.net

