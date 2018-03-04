James Olsen was awarded the Boy Scouts of America's National Certificate of Merit for heroic deeds and life-saving actions during Marco Island Troop 234's Court of Honor on Friday, Feb. 23. Last November, Olsen was preparing to eat lunch at Marco Island Charter Middle School and there was with an adult volunteer who suffered a medical emergency. Because of the training he received in scouting, Olsen immediately recognized a need for help and instructed another student to notify school staff to call an ambulance. The adult was transported and recovered. In addition to the National Certificate of Merit from the BSA, Olsen was presented with the United Methodist Church Good Samaritan Award. Above, Tom Pollack, Wesley United Methodist Church; Craig Tirrell, Boy Scout committee chair; and Olsen. More Troop 234 photos, 11B. (Photo: Mary K. Mickiewicz/Submitted)