Members of Marco Island Cub Scout Pack 234 and Boy Scout Troop 234 celebrated their achievements at the Blue & Gold and Court of Honor Banquet. The scouts received belt loops, pins, patches and medals for everything from reading a compass and campfire building to first aid and hiking. This year, Pack 234 introduced a Lion Den program for children in kindergarten. Anyone interested in joining, the scouts meet on Thursday nights at 6 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church.
James Olsen was awarded the Boy Scouts of America's National Certificate of Merit for heroic deeds and life-saving actions during Marco Island Troop 234's Court of Honor on Friday, Feb. 23. Last November, Olsen was preparing to eat lunch at Marco Island Charter Middle School and there was with an adult volunteer who suffered a medical emergency. Because of the training he received in scouting, Olsen immediately recognized a need for help and instructed another student to notify school staff to call an ambulance. The adult was transported and recovered. In addition to the National Certificate of Merit from the BSA, Olsen was presented with the United Methodist Church Good Samaritan Award. Above, Tom Pollack, Wesley United Methodist Church; Craig Tirrell, Boy Scout committee chair; and Olsen. More Troop 234 photos, 11B.
Mary K. Mickiewicz/Submitted
