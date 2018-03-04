LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Scouts bestowed honors

Members of Marco Island Cub Scout Pack 234 and Boy Scout Troop 234 celebrated their achievements at the Blue & Gold and Court of Honor Banquet. The scouts received belt loops, pins, patches and medals for everything from reading a compass and campfire building to first aid and hiking. This year, Pack 234 introduced a Lion Den program for children in kindergarten. Anyone interested in joining, the scouts meet on Thursday nights at 6 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church.

Photos: Boy Scout honors, 2018
Webelos awards: Nathan Olsen with Cubmaster Randall
Webelos awards: Nathan Olsen with Cubmaster Randall Olsen and Assistant Cubmaster and Webelos Leader Megan Olsen.  Mary K. Mickiewicz/Submitted
Wolf awards: Luke Tirrell with Wolf den leader and
Wolf awards: Luke Tirrell with Wolf den leader and committee chair Craig Tirrell.  Mary K. Mickiewicz/Submitted
Tigers awards: Edward Kelly and Anakin Morales with
Tigers awards: Edward Kelly and Anakin Morales with Tiger Den Leader Ed Kelly.  Mary K. Mickiewicz/Submitted
James Olsen was awarded the Boy Scouts of America's
James Olsen was awarded the Boy Scouts of America's National Certificate of Merit for heroic deeds and life-saving actions during Marco Island Troop 234's Court of Honor on Friday, Feb. 23. Last November, Olsen was preparing to eat lunch at Marco Island Charter Middle School and there was with an adult volunteer who suffered a medical emergency. Because of the training he received in scouting, Olsen immediately recognized a need for help and instructed another student to notify school staff to call an ambulance. The adult was transported and recovered. In addition to the National Certificate of Merit from the BSA, Olsen was presented with the United Methodist Church Good Samaritan Award. Above, Tom Pollack, Wesley United Methodist Church; Craig Tirrell, Boy Scout committee chair; and Olsen. More Troop 234 photos, 11B.  Mary K. Mickiewicz/Submitted
Bears awards: Dillon Kashey, Gabriel Polanco, Peyton
Bears awards: Dillon Kashey, Gabriel Polanco, Peyton Reed, Paul Burke, Caleb Garwood and Cameron Covert with Bear Assistant Leader Brandi Garwood.  Mary K. Mickiewicz/Submitted
Boy Scout Court of Honor: James Olsen, Sam Koval, Grant
Boy Scout Court of Honor: James Olsen, Sam Koval, Grant Tirrell, Dustin Provoyeur and Michael Pace with Scoutmaster Melanie Burns.  Mary K. Mickiewicz/Submitted
Luke and Tracy Tirrell
Luke and Tracy Tirrell  Mary K. Mickiewicz/Submitted
Lions awards: Roselyn Burke, Alex Burke, Cooper High,
Lions awards: Roselyn Burke, Alex Burke, Cooper High, and Courtney Garwood with Lion’s Den Leader Paul Burke.  Mary K. Mickiewicz/Submitted
