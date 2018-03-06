Pastor Rick Barrett and his wife, Chondra Barrett. (Photo: Submitted)

Pastor Rick Barrett and his wife, Chondra are the staff pastors over youth and children. Initially, their emphasis will be on children from nursery through fifth grade.

Barrett began his ministry in 1989 as a youth pastor in northwest Oklahoma. With nearly 30 years of ministry experience, Rick and Chondra are bringing a new level of children’s ministry excellence to New Life Community Church. Already children are having a great time learning God’s word, singing His praise, and growing together.

The ‘Arena” has gone through a recent transformation with the installation of indoor basketball goals, an inflatable slide and bounce house as well as color-friendly walls and a lit-up hallway that screams “Come learn with me!” Industrial grade blue, purple and black plastic flooring panels allow for activities that can be fun, messy and exciting without any problems.

Technology is important for the children’s ministry at New Life from digital check-in to digital story times. A camera is set up so parents are able to unobtrusively check and see the activities going on in the arena during service.

Services are Sunday mornings from 10 a.m to 11:30 am., and Wednesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. with a free homemade meal in the social hall and bible study beginning at 6:30 p.m.

New Life Community church is located at 489 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. Call 239-394-3469 or visit www.NewLifeMarco.org for specific questions.

