Dale DeFeo and the Collectors Showcase Award. (Photo: Sara Wolf/Special to the Eagle)

03.03-04.18

Annual flower show awards

Lights! Camera! Action! was the theme of the annual flower show held for the public by Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island.

Club members and junior gardeners of Tommie Barfield Elementary exhibited floral designs, horticultural entries and educational exhibits in competition under National Garden Club rules.

The Award of Horticultural Excellence was won by Rhea Brekke for her unusual large pitcher plant, pictured. The Award of Design Excellence, as well as the Designers’ Choice Award, were won by Janice Barrett for her cascade design featuring calla lilies in multiple colors, pictured on the right. Donna Kay won the Botanical Arts Photography award for her picture of unusual thorned tree bark, and Linda Colombo won the Educational Top Exhibitor Award with a display showing Calusa Garden Club’s civic and educational activities. The Tri-Color Award for design was won by Kathy Hershberger for her underwater design featuring purple calla lilies, pictured. The Petite Award for design was won by Connie Lowery for her petite design featuring gerbera daisies.

Other awards given by the panel of 12 judges for horticulture were: Elfin award, Dale DeFeo; Arboreal Award, Linda Colombo; Award of Merit, Janice Barnett, Connie Lowery, Linda Colombo and Barbara Messner; Collector’s Showcase Award, Dale DeFeo for two collections; Growers Choice Award, Rhea Brekke, Sue Oldershaw, Marsha Riss, Dale DeFeo (2); Calusa Native Plant Award -Barbara Messner; Calusa President’s Award, Jacqueline Purvis. The Appreciation Award was given to Linda Walker and Opi DeFalco who sponsor the Junior Gardener’s Club and displayed the students’ floral designs along with photos of and short statements by the Junior Gardeners about what they enjoy in the Junior Gardeners Club.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island is a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs and membership is open to those interested in horticulture, floral design and environmental matters residing five months or more in Collier County.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of each month, October through March, at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 350 S. Barfield Drive, Marco Island. Business meetings begin at 12:30 p.m. and programs begin at 1:15 p.m. Calusa Garden Club welcomes visitors interested in our educational programs and visitors interested in membership. Contact the Garden Club at calusagardenclub@aol.com, or on the Garden Club’s website, calusa.org, or visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/life/2018/03/06/social-scene-annual-flower-show-awards/400433002/