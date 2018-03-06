Second place winners were, from left, Freddie Hill, Tony Romano, Angela Icarri and Anna Maglio. (Photo: Submitted)

02.24.18

Bob Ray Bocce Tournament

The popularity of bocce continues to grow with each passing year. At Mackle Park, there is a group of residents playing year round, every single day when weather permits. Groups such as the Italian-American Society of Marco Island have teams, and even condo associations have teams formed. New this year is the Marco Island Bocce League which has kept the four bocce courts busy from 8 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., Monday through Friday. More than 100 people attended the recent Italian-American Society Bob Ray Memorial Bocce Tournament which is co-sponsored by the City of Marco Island’s Parks and Recreation Department. Sixteen teams signed up for the tournament which is the cap number of teams. The tournament and trophy are dedicated to the memory of Bob Ray, an Italian American member, loved by the Marco Island community. His friend and fellow player, Jerry Leeman designed and sculpted the trophy, who by the way, was on the team winning first place.

First place winners were, from left, Jim Guilford, Jerry Leeman, Peter Pareene and Connie Devito. (Photo: Submitted)

Fourth place winners, from left, Carmelo Curto, Nick Gentile, Pete Maglio and Caroline Hill (not pictured). (Photo: Submitted)

Third place winners were, from left, Gino Pasquinelli, Lilia Pasquinelli, Guilia Chiappini and Joe (no last name provided). (Photo: Submitted)

