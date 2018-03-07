LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Point and Shoot is a monthly photo challenge where readers show off their photography skills.

February’s submissions fall under the theme of “Loving Life.”

We see some stunning wildlife – including four stunning photos from Dr. Phillip Wheat – and some sibling love.

Congratulations and thank you to everyone who participated.

To see more entries? Click on Point & Shoot at marconews.com or naplesnews. com/community.

Ready to submit your photo for the next challenge? The theme for March is " Green With Envy." But you don’t have to be literal. As always, we encourage you to think outside the box. Photos are due the last Monday of the month, and will be printed the following month.

Send your submissions to news@naplesnews.com.

Photos: Point & Shoot, Feb. 2018
A blue heron showing off his breakfast catch at Shark Valley.   Dr. Phillip Wheat
Sandhill Crane couple loving life in the setting sun.  Dr. Phillip Wheat
Brown Pelicans off north tip of Tigertail.  Dr. Phillip Wheat
A white egret on Tigertail forging for small crustaceans.   Dr. Phillip Wheat
Jennifer Palma is a student at Estero High School.  Jennifer Palma
Sisters having fun.   Ken Rusche
Dianne Wehr submitted this photo.  Dianne Wehr
Taken at Residents Beach.  Debra Kewley
Sblings loving life after a jungle adventure in Honduras.  Laurie Turns
Tyler Olive, a student at Estero High School, took this photo.   Tyler Olive
Latoya Holness submitted this photo for the "Loving Life" theme.  Latoya Holness
A pair of red-sholdered hawks sighted at Flint Pen Strand in Bonita Springs.   Marilyn Frymire
    Point & Shoot theme tracker

    • January / New Beginnings
    • February / Loving Life
    • March / Green With Envy
    • April / April Showers
    • May / Black & White All Over
    • June / Street Photography
    • July / Fun In The Sun
    • August / Back To School
    • September / Only Natural
    • October / Beautiful Blur
    • November / Let’s Eat
    • December / Family
