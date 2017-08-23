The watermelon salad is one of the new menu items at The French (Photo: Michael A Caronchi / Submitted)

New menu

Chef Vincenzo has updated the menu at The French to include summer's freshest ingredients. The new menu includes special dishes like the longe de porc rôti, watermelon salad and lamb merguez flatbread. In addition, the restaurant will continue its Rosé All Day special, as well as classic French bar snacks from 2 to 5 p.m. 365 Fifth Ave, S, Naples. 239-315-4019.

Roy's wine dinner

Roy’s restaurant will have a second date for its special Duckhorn Vineyards five-course dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. $79 per guest. Space is extremely limited, reservations recommended. 26831 S. Bay Drive, Bonita Springs. 239-498-7697.

Opera Night

A Barbatella tradition returns Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. Tenor Livio Ferrari, a director of Opera Naples, accompanied by a soprano and pianist, will perform soul-stirring arias. Barbatella’s chefs have created an inspired five-course menu for this event. $65 per person. Reservations recommended. 239-263-1955.

Duffy's fight night

Duffy’s Sports Grill is accepting reservations to the much anticipated Mayweather vs. McGregor fight at its restaurants across Florida for $50 per seat. For guests who are looking to walk in the night of the fight, the restaurant will charge a $30 cover, and guests will receive a free $10 bonus card the night of the fight to be used on a future visit. Duffy’s offers two-for-one drinks all day, every day. 21253 Stoneybrook Golf Blvd, Estero. 239-301-0944.

Summer grilling menu

Burntwood Tavern will offer its summer grilling menu through Sunday, Aug. 27. The limited time menu offerings include gazpacho, beef brisket quesadilla, smoked half chicken, beef brisket sandwich, Hawaiian ribeye, chicken and steak kabobs, white cheddar mac ‘n' cheese, and baked beans loaded baked potato. It also offers the BWT Boiler Maker and the watermelon margarita. 9110 Strada Place Suite 6135, Naples. 239-631-8964.

Wine and flatbreads

For a limited time, you can enjoy two glasses of wine and a signature flatbread for $15 at Seasons 52. Choose from seasonal favorites and unique varietals, featuring everything from Verdejo to Garnacha. There are also six flatbreads to choose from. Mention this offer and join the bar any day to enjoy. 8930 U.S. 41 N, Naples. 239-594-8852.

Wine tasting dinner

Bleu Provence will feature a wine tasting dinner on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. Four courses and 10 wines for $65 per person. Limited seating, reservations recommended. 1234 Eighth St. S., Naples. 239-261-8239.

