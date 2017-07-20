(Photo: Getty Images)

As a regular reader of "Peak Your Profits," you know I often wax rhapsodic about the value of questions and the significance of language.

Well, here's an example of the right words in two age-old questions.

I recently overheard a nurse ask these two gems to a patient:

How young are you? How little do you weigh?

Hmmm. Interesting how profound the impact of "young" vs. "old" and "little" vs. "much" has upon your perception, attitude and reaction.



So here's my challenge to you:



Take a peek at the questions you regularly ask prospects, clients and employees to discover how they can be improved with perhaps the simple, yet powerful, upgrade of changing one word.



Referral Reminders



Here are three simple and potential ways to reinforce your ongoing requests for referrals. While I realize they following may require adaptations for your style, company or industry regs, don't quickly dismiss any of them with, "Oh, that'll never work for me!"



Instead, consider the creative possibilities.



1. Scott Hoffman, (who sold us a car) has the following on the back of his card:

Dear Customer,

Our customers are the lifeline of our success and customer referrals is how we grow our business. Should you refer a customer that buys a vehicle and your name is mentioned, we'll send you $50.

2. When Steve O'Sullivan, a mortgage specialist, sent me a thank you note, on the back of the envelope was a seal or sticker stating:

"Oh, by the way...If you know of someone who would appreciate my services, please call me with their name and number and I'll be happy to help them."

3. Michael Cell is a successful realtor and friend. In his communications (i.e. notes, letters, e-mails and voice-mail message) I know I'll always see or hear from Michael:

"I'm never too busy to take care of YOUR referrals!"

Where else, can you plant referral seeds? How 'bout:

a P.S. in your letters

your e-mail signature block

signage

billing statements or invoices

buttons

imprints on mailers or envelopes

Here's to your success!



Jeff Blackman is a Hall of Fame speaker, author, success coach, broadcaster and lawyer.

