Dean Shipley recognized as top listing sales professional for June

Dean Shipley of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Realty, has been recognized as the Marco Island office’s top listing sales professional for the month of June.

Shipley closed $1,350,000 in volume for the month and continues to build upon his success from 2016 when he was recognized as the Marco Island Office’s 2016 Rookie of the Year.

Dean was presented the award at the Marco Island office’s business meeting which was held at the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors building on July 5.

Susan LaGrotta team recognized as top sales professionals for June

Susan LaGrotta and Paul Crain of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Realty, have been named the number-one sales professionals for the Marco Island office for the month of June.

LaGrotta and Crain closed $1,183,000 for the month and continue their success from last year where they were named to the prestigious President’s Circle by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. That award recognizes the network’s top three percent of residential sales professionals who in 2016 exemplified great sales achievement in closed residential GCI, commercial GCI or closed residential units.

Kathryn Hunt recognized as top volume producer for June

Kathryn Hunt has been recognized as the top volume sales professional for Berkshire Hathaway Florida Realty’s Marco Island Office for the month of June.

Hunt closed $2,000,000 in sales volume for the month. Hunt continues the success she enjoyed in 2016 when she was named to the prestigious honor society for by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. That award recognizes the top 10 percent of all residential sales professionals who achieved great sales success in closed residential GCI for the year.

