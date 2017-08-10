Excerpts from good stuff, I saw posted on the walls at Griffin Transport Services in Reno, Nevada: Basic belief statements that underlie the most important attributes, productive employees hold:
- I know what's expected of me at work.
- I have the materials and equipment I need, to do my work right.
- At work, I have the opportunity to do what I do best every day.
- In the last seven days, I've received recognition or praise for doing good work.
- My supervisor or someone at work, encourages my development.
- Someone at work regularly talks to me about my progress.
- At work, my opinion seems to count.
- The mission and purpose of my company, makes me feel my job is important.
- My fellow employees are committed to doing quality work.
- I can always share and discuss work issues with someone at work, and find solutions together.
- This last year, I’ve had opportunities at work to learn and grow.
And posted on another wall … “Future is your choice”
- Maximize cash flow
- Beat the business cycle
- Find customers
- Lead with confidence and optimism
- Be ready for recovery
I'll add to the preceding list:
- Know, (or ask and discover), what your customers value most about their relationship(s), with you and your people, (then do more of it).
- Find out if You or others at your company are doing stuff that bugs 'em, (first, apologize, then create systems, processes and solutions, so they don't happen again).
- Uncover what "frustrations" your prospects and customers have with your industry, (then eliminate those industry frustrations to give your company a distinct competitive advantage).
- Leverage your relationships with your current customers, to see how they can benefit from other products/services you offer.
- Be a referral source, for your customers, (introduce them to prospects).
- Pay close attention to your receivables.
- Be ready to move fast, when you see an opportunity.
- Leave the doubt and doom to others.
- Plan for your prosperity.
- Be grateful for all that you still have, knowing, you've got time to "be more" and "make more."
- Therefore, it's time to "think more" and "do more."
Jeff Blackman is a Hall of Fame speaker, author, success coach, broadcaster and lawyer.
