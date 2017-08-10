(Photo: Getty Images)

Excerpts from good stuff, I saw posted on the walls at Griffin Transport Services in Reno, Nevada: Basic belief statements that underlie the most important attributes, productive employees hold:

I know what's expected of me at work. I have the materials and equipment I need, to do my work right. At work, I have the opportunity to do what I do best every day. In the last seven days, I've received recognition or praise for doing good work. My supervisor or someone at work, encourages my development. Someone at work regularly talks to me about my progress. At work, my opinion seems to count. The mission and purpose of my company, makes me feel my job is important. My fellow employees are committed to doing quality work. I can always share and discuss work issues with someone at work, and find solutions together. This last year, I’ve had opportunities at work to learn and grow.



And posted on another wall … “Future is your choice”

Maximize cash flow

Beat the business cycle

Find customers

Lead with confidence and optimism

Be ready for recovery

I'll add to the preceding list:

Know, (or ask and discover), what your customers value most about their relationship(s), with you and your people, (then do more of it).

Find out if You or others at your company are doing stuff that bugs 'em, (first, apologize, then create systems, processes and solutions, so they don't happen again).

Uncover what "frustrations" your prospects and customers have with your industry, (then eliminate those industry frustrations to give your company a distinct competitive advantage).

Leverage your relationships with your current customers, to see how they can benefit from other products/services you offer.

Be a referral source, for your customers, (introduce them to prospects).

Pay close attention to your receivables.

Be ready to move fast, when you see an opportunity.

Leave the doubt and doom to others.

Plan for your prosperity.

Be grateful for all that you still have, knowing, you've got time to "be more" and "make more."

Therefore, it's time to "think more" and "do more."



Jeff Blackman is a Hall of Fame speaker, author, success coach, broadcaster and lawyer. His clients call him a “business-growth specialist.” If you hire speakers, contact Jeff at 847-998-0688 or jeff@jeffblackman.com. And visit jeffblackman.com to learn more about his other business-growth tools and to subscribe to Jeff’s free e-letter, The Results Report. Jeff’s books include “Stop Whining! Start Selling!” (an Amazon Bestseller) and the revised 4th edition of the best-selling “Peak Your Profits.” You can also stay connected with Jeff via Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @BlackmanResults.

