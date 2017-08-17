Source: Getty. (Photo: The Motley Fool)

A few years ago, a client challenged me: “Jeff, our 44th President, Barack Obama, will try to make his final term in office, meaningful and memorable. Plus, make a positive difference. So what are 44 of your philosophies, book excerpts or strategies, that'll make a difference for my life and business?"

Yikes! Would have been easier, if I wrote this column during George Washington's presidency. Would only need one idea.

Here are 44 things to consider, adapt or execute.

People invest in who you are and what you can do for them. There's nothing mystical about creativity and change. It's simply the willingness to take a step beyond. Procrastination is your enemy. People invest in your ability, to deliver to them, a more favorable future and improve their condition. Any customer who selects you solely on price, will someday leave you, for the same reason. What drives you, altruism or capitalism? Benefit or bounty? What you give or what you get? Channel your energies and time, so they coincide with your anticipated results. Success and goal-setting are the progressive movement toward, and eventual realization of, a worthwhile idea. Selling has its real fascination in its ability to communicate, persuade and move others to action. The world moves largely by suggestion. Those who can implant suggestion, govern those who receive it. Opposition, is often proof you're on the right track. The name of the game in business, results! When people know you, like you, trust you, and you’ve helped them, they’ll tell the world. Referrals are generated from competence and character, rapport and relationships, not from coercion or pressure. Show an attitude of gratitude. Big difference between good intentions and successful execution. Objections shouldn't terminate dialogue, they should promote it. They're really nothing more than a delay or couched inquiry for more info. If your decision-maker claims they've got no bucks, focus on quality, value and ROI. If your decision-maker has no desire, probe. Search for problems to solve, needs to fill and dreams/goals to realize. If your decision-maker has no immediacy, help them answer, "How does time become your enemy, if you choose to do nothing?" If your decision-maker has no belief, it means they have skepticism about you, your products/service or company. To instill confidence and faith, offer proof, case studies, statistics, success stories, etc. On the "watch of winners," the key word is NOW! What haven't you done, that if you did, would significantly change and upgrade how you do business? Business is all about: customer acquisition, satisfaction and retention! Demand more of yourself, than of others Always be learning. If you always do, what you've always done, you'll always get, what you've always got. Or less! Avoid wandering through life with a "Wizard of Oz" philosophy: No heart! No brain! No courage! Deliver more in perceived value, than you take in actual cash value. Never reduce a relationship, to a mind-manipulating, profit-reducing, energy-sapping game, of "who do you trust?" Honesty doesn't require a good memory. It's okay to be persistent, aggressive and pro-active, but never manipulate another human being into making a decision. Play the game for long-term success, not the quick, fleeting "hit." Ask for and get, customer testimonials. Their words carry greater significance and credibility. Make others feel important. Ask great questions. Stress how the value outweighs the investment. Persuade both logically and emotionally. Provide solutions not confrontations. Ask customers for their opinions, suggestions and ideas, as to the best way(s) to resolve a situation. Only negotiate with those who have authority to make a decision. Have a plan. Work it. Adapt it. Stay focused. Know what you control: your attitude, choices and actions. Have fun!

Could I keep going? Of course! Love your family, love your work, reward your successes, know your priorities, etc.

Yet the request was for only 44, which should give you a heckuva jumpstart, for your successful "term in office!"



Jeff Blackman is a Hall of Fame speaker, author, success coach, broadcaster and lawyer. His clients call him a “business-growth specialist.” If you hire speakers, contact Jeff at 847-998-0688 or jeff@jeffblackman.com. And visit jeffblackman.com to learn more about his other business-growth tools and to subscribe to Jeff’s free e-letter, The Results Report. Jeff’s books include “Stop Whining! Start Selling!” (an Amazon Bestseller) and the revised 4th edition of the best-selling “Peak Your Profits.” You can also stay connected with Jeff via Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @BlackmanResults.

