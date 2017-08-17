A few years ago, a client challenged me: “Jeff, our 44th President, Barack Obama, will try to make his final term in office, meaningful and memorable. Plus, make a positive difference. So what are 44 of your philosophies, book excerpts or strategies, that'll make a difference for my life and business?"
Yikes! Would have been easier, if I wrote this column during George Washington's presidency. Would only need one idea.
Here are 44 things to consider, adapt or execute.
- People invest in who you are and what you can do for them.
- There's nothing mystical about creativity and change. It's simply the willingness to take a step beyond.
- Procrastination is your enemy.
- People invest in your ability, to deliver to them, a more favorable future and improve their condition.
- Any customer who selects you solely on price, will someday leave you, for the same reason.
- What drives you, altruism or capitalism? Benefit or bounty? What you give or what you get?
- Channel your energies and time, so they coincide with your anticipated results.
- Success and goal-setting are the progressive movement toward, and eventual realization of, a worthwhile idea.
- Selling has its real fascination in its ability to communicate, persuade and move others to action.
- The world moves largely by suggestion. Those who can implant suggestion, govern those who receive it.
- Opposition, is often proof you're on the right track.
- The name of the game in business, results!
- When people know you, like you, trust you, and you’ve helped them, they’ll tell the world.
- Referrals are generated from competence and character, rapport and relationships, not from coercion or pressure.
- Show an attitude of gratitude.
- Big difference between good intentions and successful execution.
- Objections shouldn't terminate dialogue, they should promote it. They're really nothing more than a delay or couched inquiry for more info.
- If your decision-maker claims they've got no bucks, focus on quality, value and ROI.
- If your decision-maker has no desire, probe. Search for problems to solve, needs to fill and dreams/goals to realize.
- If your decision-maker has no immediacy, help them answer, "How does time become your enemy, if you choose to do nothing?"
- If your decision-maker has no belief, it means they have skepticism about you, your products/service or company. To instill confidence and faith, offer proof, case studies, statistics, success stories, etc.
- On the "watch of winners," the key word is NOW!
- What haven't you done, that if you did, would significantly change and upgrade how you do business?
- Business is all about: customer acquisition, satisfaction and retention!
- Demand more of yourself, than of others
- Always be learning.
- If you always do, what you've always done, you'll always get, what you've always got. Or less!
- Avoid wandering through life with a "Wizard of Oz" philosophy: No heart! No brain! No courage!
- Deliver more in perceived value, than you take in actual cash value.
- Never reduce a relationship, to a mind-manipulating, profit-reducing, energy-sapping game, of "who do you trust?"
- Honesty doesn't require a good memory.
- It's okay to be persistent, aggressive and pro-active, but never manipulate another human being into making a decision.
- Play the game for long-term success, not the quick, fleeting "hit."
- Ask for and get, customer testimonials. Their words carry greater significance and credibility.
- Make others feel important.
- Ask great questions.
- Stress how the value outweighs the investment.
- Persuade both logically and emotionally.
- Provide solutions not confrontations.
- Ask customers for their opinions, suggestions and ideas, as to the best way(s) to resolve a situation.
- Only negotiate with those who have authority to make a decision.
- Have a plan. Work it. Adapt it. Stay focused.
- Know what you control: your attitude, choices and actions.
- Have fun!
Could I keep going? Of course! Love your family, love your work, reward your successes, know your priorities, etc.
Yet the request was for only 44, which should give you a heckuva jumpstart, for your successful "term in office!"
Jeff Blackman is a Hall of Fame speaker, author, success coach, broadcaster and lawyer. His clients call him a “business-growth specialist.” If you hire speakers, contact Jeff at 847-998-0688 or jeff@jeffblackman.com. And visit jeffblackman.com to learn more about his other business-growth tools and to subscribe to Jeff’s free e-letter, The Results Report. Jeff’s books include “Stop Whining! Start Selling!” (an Amazon Bestseller) and the revised 4th edition of the best-selling “Peak Your Profits.” You can also stay connected with Jeff via Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @BlackmanResults.
