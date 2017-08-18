Mike Boland of ReMax, the Sandlin Team. (Photo: Quentin Roux/Sun Times)

Boland and O’Rourke attend conference

Michael Boland and Michael O’Rourke attended the Real Estate Success Rocks conference in St. Louis Missouri July 30 through Aug. 2. This conference is attended by leading agents and teams across the country, with the goal to share best practices to help each other grow and better serve their clients.

This is the second consecutive year Boland and O’Rourke have attended the RESR conference.

always strive to better serve our clients and continue to learn more about our industry, this conference provides a fantastic forum for us,” said Michael O’Rourke.

The efforts of focusing on clients and learning clearly deliver results, as RE/MAX LLC Intl. announced its June 2017 top team and individual performance. Once again the Sandlin Team is among the leaders; ranking #13 in the State of Florida.

You can reach the Sandlin Team at 239-642-4450 or visit the web site at Marco-NaplesRealtySource.com.

Rosenblum recognized as top sales professional

Gerry Rosenblum, of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Realty, has been recognized as the Marco Island Office’s top listing sales professional for the month of July.

Rosenblum continues to build upon his success from 2016 when he was named to the prestigious President’s Circle by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. The award recognized the network’s top three percent of residential sales professionals who in 2016, exemplified great sales achievement in closed residential GCI.

Grear named as #1 listing sales professional

Lisa Grear, of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Realty, has been named as the number one sales professional for Berkshire Hathaway Florida Realty’s Marco Island office for the month of July.

Grear continues the success that she experienced in 2016 when she was named to the Honor Society for 2016 by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services (BHHS). The award recognizes the top ten percent of residential sales professionals who in 2016, achieved great sales success in closed residential GCI.

