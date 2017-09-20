(Photo: Getty Images)

Question: Jeff, are there certain business principles that always stand the test of time?

Answer: Intriguing question. It prompted me to reach for and dust off an old workbook from a shelf in my business library. It was from a course I attended in 1990.

As part of my on-going work with a manufacturing client, they requested at the time, I participate in a program taught at Motorola University.

It was called: "Understanding Six Sigma."



A sigma, is collections of similar items, people or objects. And it shows variation among the members of the collection.

A six sigma process would produce .0000002 percent defects or 99.9999998 percent defect-free work.

For example, six sigma, would produce 3.4 defects per million parts or moments of customer opportunity.

Motorola was using six sigma, to achieve their commitment to total customer satisfaction.

To them, six sigma meant:

A measure of goodness, the capability to produce perfect work.

A defect is any mistake that causes customer dissatisfaction.

Sigma indicates how often defects are likely to happen.

The higher the sigma, the lower the defect rate.

The lower the defect rate, the higher the quality.



Six sigma, (in the 20th century and now in the 21st), can still help drive total customer satisfaction with:





Constant respect for your fellow human-being.

Uncompromising integrity.

Best-in-class practices; with people, leadership, culture, sales, marketing, manufacturing, technology, products, services, etc.

Increased market share.

Outstanding financial performance.

The realization that business is about customer acquisition, customer satisfaction and customer retention.



And that's a powerful six-pack!

Question: Jeff, are there any short cuts to success?

Answer: Nope. None that I know of. However, you can be on the fast-track to results, if you first, embrace some powerful principles or core values.

This is the kind of stuff, I often think about. For I'm a firm believer, that the right beliefs and values, are the greatest influencers of success and achievement.

While what you do is crucial. That's merely a reflection of who you are. And perhaps the best summation of these principles, I found unexpectedly.

Many years ago, my wife and I attended Amanda, (our youngest child's), first-grade curriculum night.

On Amanda’s desk, was a simple sheet, titled: "Lifeskills" by Susan Kovalik & Associates. It said …

Integrity: to act according to what is right and wrong.

Initiative: To do something because it needs to be done.

Flexibility: The ability to alter plans when necessary.

Perseverance: To keep at it.

Organization: To work in an orderly way.

Sense of humor: To laugh and be playful without hurting others.

Effort: To do your best.

Common sense: To think it through.

Problem-solving: To seek solutions.

Responsibility: To do what is right.

Patience: To wait calmly.

Friendship: To make and keep a friend through mutual trust and caring.

Curiosity: To investigate and seek understanding.

Cooperation: To work together toward a common goal or purpose.

Caring: To show, feel concern.

Courage: To act according to one’s beliefs.



Kind of funny, isn't it? The lessons you can learn, when you sit at the desk of a six-year-old.



