Ken Futch is the author of "Take Your Best Shot." (Photo: Courtesy of Ken Futch)

My buddy, Ken Futch, is a fellow speaker, author and one funny dude! In his book, "Take Your Best Shot," Ken has some great insights. Here are five of my favorites:

"Our choices, good or bad, will dictate our fate, and have the power to change us from a victim to a victor." "There is a certain equity in everyone getting a share of inequity. Since all of us have many things in life to appreciate, we should reflect on and appreciate our own good fortune." "One of the greatest tragedies in life is to have an experience and miss the meaning." "If you're not willing to take risks, you greatly limit what you can achieve. That itself, should be a risk you're not willing to take." "I was interviewing a young woman for a sales position and asked her what was her greatest weakness, she paused and said, 'Laziness.' I thought to myself, 'Nope, poor judgment.'"

Oh, did I forget to mention, the title for Ken's book, "Take Your Best Shot" comes from one of his real-life experiences? He ummm … by accident ... shot himself ... in the head! And, he lives to talk about it. Brilliantly!

For more of Ken’s brilliance, head to kenfutch.com. And be sure to take a peek at YouTube, for Ken's powerful, hysterical and on-target “best shot” tale!

SIGNS OF SUCCESS

Meaningful, purposeful, incomprehensible, or humorous signs I've spotted over the years.



At Harlon's BBQ at the Dallas Fort Worth, Texas airport: We have zero tolerance for rudeness. If I am not fast, accurate and friendly, my manager wants to know. If I fail to give you a receipt or do not say thank you, the owner wants to know. Thank you for your business. (These folks get it!)



Taped at eye-level, inside the door, as you exit a pottery and craft store in a Chicago suburb): Don't keep us a secret. Tell a friend! (Heck, even they're asking for referrals. Cool!)



At a Potbelly sandwich shop in Chicago: Quality is like buying oats. If you want nice, clean, fresh oats, you must pay a fair price. However, if you could be satisfied with oats that have already been through the horse, that comes a little cheaper. (This one, shouldn't require any "translation!")



A billboard in Chicago: Fried Rice Express -- serving Hamburgers, gyros, polish! (What, no Italian, Indian or Kosher cuisine?!)



At a small airport in Anchorage, Alaska: Survival Gear Rental -- $1.50 per hour; $5 all day. (Who the heck, would try to save $3.50?!)



At a Herman's World of Sporting Goods store in north suburban Chicago, during their bankruptcy or "going-out-of-business" sale: I didn't realize it was such a difficult task to put batting gloves in their correct packages. If you can't do this, don't even look at the gloves. And, don't be so rude to leave them on the floor.

Absolutely no returns, refunds or exchanges. Once it leaves the store, you own it. No matter what. We've said it several times, we'll say it again. No returns!

Make sure you have the right size, we're tired of saying no refunds. If you're not serious about keeping your purchase, we don't need your business. (Kinda easy to figure out, why they went out of business!)



Marketing marquis at a Hickory Hills, Illinois car dealership: Christmas is coming, yourself you should treat, buy one of our cars, so we can eat! (Don't they realize, it's far more powerful, to operate from strength!)



