An expert adjusting audio mixing console. (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If you've seen the hilarious rock mockumentary movie, "This is Spinal Tap," you know the power of just "one more."

In it, Nigel, a fictional rock star explains to the movie's rocumentarian, Marty, how he can turn his amplifier up to eleven. (The following excerpted dialogue, actually has a valuable business-lesson.)

Nigel: The numbers all go to eleven. Look, right across the board.

Marty: And most of these amps go up to ten.

Nigel: Exactly.

Marty: Does that mean it's louder?

Nigel: Well, it's one louder, isn't it? You're on ten on your guitar, where can you go from there? Where?

Marty: I don't know.

Nigel: Nowhere. Exactly. What we do is if we need that extra push over the cliff, you know what we do?

Marty: Put it up to eleven.

Nigel: Eleven. Exactly. One louder.

Marty: Why don't you just make ten louder and make ten be the top number, and make that a little louder?

Nigel: These go to eleven.

Now, the preceding actually got me wondering, what impact would just "one more" have on your business?

If you made just "one more" prospect call each day, that's approximately 250 each year.

If you snuck in just "one more" client call daily, that's approximately 250 potential new opportunities annually.

If you sought just "one more" referral daily, that's 250 bonus referrals each year.

When you consider the possibilities, the numbers are staggering. And highly profitable. Who says rock and roll doesn't pay?

So before you turn off your computer, close your laptop, pack-up your briefcase or leave your office, ask yourself: Is there room, for just "one more?"

The Ritz still rocks

You might remember, a reader once asked: Who consistently delivers great service?

And I responded: That's an easy one. The Ritz Carlton.

(I then wrote about an incredible service experience at The Ritz in Orlando.)

More: Peak Your Profits: The Ritz rocks

Following that, I received a great follow-up letter from Allen Klein who wrote:

Jeff, you're right about The Ritz. Over and over, they prove their excellence with me. When a limo scheduled to pick me up at the airport didn't arrive on time, they comped it for me. Another time, I jokingly commented to a Ritz waiter, "I could sure use that crumb-sweeper you're cleaning the table with at my house." He gave it to me. But what was even more amazing, was the service they provided for my sixtieth birthday party. I had an elegant, but fun, "Mad Hatter Tea Party." When the catering manager at The Ritz first heard the idea, she immediately offered inspired suggestions: "Why not have a long table for 70 people? Just like the table in Alice in Wonderland." "How about a White Rabbit in the hotel lobby greeting guests?" Then she escorted me to the terrace level and suggested the party be held outdoors. There was an incredible view of San Francisco, plus there were topiary trees lining the terrace. It was the perfect setting. However, the day before the party, I got a call from the catering manager. She suggested, because of the weekend's weather forecast, we move the celebration

indoors. I was disappointed, but she had already decided how to bring the outdoors, indoors. She ordered numerous eight-foot high green hedges and had them line the ballroom's walls. Plus, during the party, the staff kept doing things that weren't even requested, like offering guests iced tea when they entered, providing an easel for a guest's "presentation props" before it was even asked for, and offering "gift boxes" with leftover pastries for each guest as they departed. Later I also learned one of the waiters accidentally spilled water on a guest's jacket. Without being asked, the waiter took the jacket to the hotel's tailor to be cleaned and pressed. Plus the catering manager gave me a surprise birthday gift: Ritz-Carlton mugs, teas and jams.

Thanks, Allen. Great story, with some key profit points:

Listen intently to a customer's goal or vision, then see if you can enhance it

Let your customer anticipate the "experience" long before they actually use your product or service (emotional engagement leads to positive decisions)

Don't be caught by surprise; anticipate problems and have a back-up plan

Communicate your concern for potential obstacles early, then offer solutions to eliminate your decision-maker's worries

Do the unexpected without fanfare

Pay close attention to the little details

If you goof, fix it...fast

Offer a surprise gift or lagniappe that's memorable

