The Madison II model home by Stock Signature Homes is open for viewing in Marsh Cove at Fiddler's Creek. (Photo: Submitted)

Fiddler’s Creek announces that two fully furnished model residences from Stock Signature Homes are now completed in the village of Marsh Cove within the luxury master-planned community.

Stock Signature Homes is offering 50 single-family estate residences in the exclusive Marsh Cove enclave in Fiddler’s Creek, with seven floor plans that feature expansive outdoor living areas that overlook the lakes and fairways of the award-winning Arthur Hills-designed Creek Course.

Offering 2,812 to over 3,600 square feet of living space, the Stock residences in Marsh Cove feature up to five bedrooms, five full baths and three-car garages. Home designs include granite countertops, custom cabinetry, tray ceilings with crown molding, and porcelain tile flooring in main living areas. Home and lot packages are priced from the $890,000s.

Two fully-furnished model residences, The Madison II and The Belfield, are now completed and open for viewing.

Naples-based Soco Interiors created an elegant yet casual design for the Madison II model, which offers four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths in 3,054 square feet of living space, along with a custom pool and spa. Based priced at $799,990, the Madison II spans 4,779 total square feet, including an expansive outdoor living area, covered entry, lanai and three-car garage. The model is offered at $1,433,825, fully furnished.

The Belfield, a three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath model, offers 2,812 air-conditioned square feet. A transitional interior by Clive Daniel Home showcases the Belfield’s flexible home design. With 4,412 total square feet, including 691 square feet of outdoor living space, the Belfield’s base price is $749,990. The fully furnished model, which features a custom pool and spa, is available for $1,327,120.

Leaseback opportunities are available for both models.

In Fiddler’s Creek, Stock Signature Homes recently sold out three other single-family villages: Mahogany Bend, featuring 53 custom estate residences; Isla del Sol, offering 34 custom estate residences; and Majorca, featuring classic Mediterranean homes.

Located on Collier Boulevard on the way to Marco Island, Fiddler’s Creek is an award-winning residential community in Naples, Florida. Fiddler’s Creek has been named a Distinguished Club by BoardRoom magazine for a second consecutive year, a prestigious honor reserved for the top private clubs in the world.

“Receiving the Distinguished Club designation demonstrates our efforts to continually elevate the club experience for our members and their guests,” said Aubrey J. Ferrao, CEO of Fiddler’s Creek Community LLC. “We are dedicated to providing exceptional amenities and service at Fiddler’s Creek, and this award recognizes and honors that commitment.”

Residents of Fiddler’s Creek enjoy amenities that include the 54,000-square-foot Club & Spa at Fiddler’s Creek, a fitness center, tropical lagoon-style swimming complex, tennis courts, and both casual and fine dining. The Club & Spa at Fiddler’s Creek offers a luxurious resort lifestyle and hosts numerous community-wide parties and special events for residents of all ages.

Fiddler’s Creek residents have the opportunity to join The Golf Club at Fiddler’s Creek, featuring The Creek Course, an Arthur Hills-designed championship golf course ranked in Golfweek’s 100 Best Residential Golf Courses in the U.S. for 13 consecutive years. Residents of the 4,000-acre master-planned community also have the opportunity to join The Tarpon Club, which offers a beach and boating experience that includes beach access at the Marco Beach Ocean Resort, ranked among the Top Resorts in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards and by Conde Nast Traveler. A limited number of nonresident annual and seasonal memberships, with term date flexibility, are currently available at both The Golf Club at Fiddler’s Creek and The Tarpon Club.

Preconstruction and move-in ready homes at Fiddler’s Creek are priced from the $400,000s to over $2 million and are offered by seven preferred homebuilders – Taylor Morrison, Stock Signature Homes, Pulte Homes, Harbourside Custom Homes, Lennar Homes, Ashton Woods Homes and D.R. Horton.

For membership details and more information about Fiddler’s Creek, call 239-732-9300, stop by the Fiddler’s Creek Information Center at 8152 Fiddler’s Creek Parkway in Naples, or visit fiddlerscreek.com.

