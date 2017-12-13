Yoda, Jedi master (Photo: The Enquirer/Liz Dufour)

At the end of a year, my email and fax machine seem to overflow with inspirational quotes from friends, family and clients. The kind of stuff that’s designed to help you jumpstart the new year.

So as part of my ongoing commitment to be your “results resource,” here’s a collection of notable quotables.

“Do or do not. There is no try.”

- Yoda, “The Empire Strikes Back”



“Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present, are certain to miss the future.”

- John F. Kennedy

Meryl Streep (Photo: Steven Senne/AP)



“Start by starting.”

- Meryl Streep



“People often overestimate what will happen in the next two years and underestimate what will happen in 10.”

- Bill Gates



“As you get older, don't slow down. Speed up. There’s less time left!”

- Malcom Forbes



“Every day, I try to do something for someone else, learn something new, accomplish a challenge, no matter how small and seek an adventure.”

- Elsa Cremer Kay



“Things turn out best, for those who make the best, out of the way things turn out.”

- John Wooden



“We should all be concerned about the future, because we will have to spend the rest of our lives there.”

- Charles Kettering

“Never confuse motion with action.”

- Ernest Hemingway



“Choices are the hinges of destiny.”

- Edwin Markham



“I must do something, will always solve more problems, than something must be done.”



“You make a living by what you get, but you make a life by what you give.”



“Each night of your life is a wall between today and the past. Each morning is the open door to a new world, new vistas, new aims, new tryings.”

- Leigh Hodges



“Every day, we are rehearsing the future.”

- friend and client, Jim Alland



“See it big and keep it simple.”

- Wilferd Peterson



“Action will remove the doubt, that theory cannot solve.”

- Tehyi Hsieh



“This is where you will win the battle, in the playhouse of your mind.”

- Maxwell Maltz



“Nothing splendid has ever been achieved, except by those who dared believe that something inside of them was superior to circumstance.”

- Bruce Barton



“Victory becomes, to some degree, a state of mind. Knowing ourselves superior to the troubles and worries that obsess us, we are superior to them.”

- Basil King



“What you have outside you, counts less than what you have inside you.”

- B.C. Forbes

File: This is an Oct. 9, 1974,photo showing Muhammad Ali. Ali, the magnificent heavyweight champion whose fast fists and irrepressible personality transcended sports and captivated the world, has died according to a statement released by his family Friday, June 3, 2016. He was 74. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)(AP Photo/FIle) (Photo: Associated Press)



“Champions are not made in gyms. Champions are made from something they have deep inside them. A desire. A dream. A vision. They have to have last-minute stamina. They have to be a little faster. They have to have the skill and the will. But the will, must be stronger than the skill.”

- Muhammad Ali



“Be not afraid of going slowly, be only afraid of standing still.”

- Chinese proverb



“No matter how dark things seem to be or actually are, raise your sights and see possibilities. Always see them. For they are always there.”

- Norman Vincent Peale



“Far more than our abilities, our choices show what we truly are.”

- Professor Albus Dumbledorem Headmaster, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry



“It is necessary to relax your muscles. Never relax your brain.”

- Stirling Moss, British racing-car driver



“Do not let what you cannot do, interfere with what you can do.”

- John Wooden



Now, in 2017, you must decide upon your preferred or most tolerable choice, doing something or doing nothing.



For remember, what you learn after you know it all, is what counts!



Jeff Blackman is a Hall of Fame speaker, author, success coach, broadcaster and lawyer. His clients call him a “business-growth specialist.” If you hire speakers, contact Jeff at 847-998-0688 or jeff@jeffblackman.com. And visit jeffblackman.com to learn more about his other business-growth tools and to subscribe to Jeff’s free e-letter, The Results Report. Jeff’s books include “Stop Whining! Start Selling!” (an Amazon Bestseller) and the revised 4th edition of the best-selling “Peak Your Profits.” You can also stay connected with Jeff via Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @BlackmanResults.

