Kjims Homes, a luxury home builder currently active in the Naples and Marco Island markets, recently announced construction has begun on “The Kingston” model on Marco Island. (Photo: Submitted)

Kjims Homes, a luxury home builder currently active in the Naples and Marco Island markets, recently announced construction has begun on “The Kingston” model on Marco Island. The home is scheduled for completion in Q2 2017 and is located at 506 Tigertail Court.

The home is being built in one of the most desired areas of Marco Island, the Tigertail Beach area. The home has southern exposure on the pool area and boaters will have a quick deep water access to the Gulf through Collier Bay. The Kingston features 5,052 square feet under air and a total of 6,680 square feet under roof. The home is two stories and has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. It also has a three car garage.

As you walk through the beautiful exposed beams trusses at the entry and through the 10’ French Doors into the main living area, right away you notice the spacious open main living areas opening out to the pool deck. An open stair tower leads to the second floor where there are three large bedrooms, all with full bathrooms. The upstairs also has a large entertainment area and bar area along with an exterior deck.

The finishes and features will be extensive on The Kingston. Many of these features are considered upgrades for other builders on Marco Island, however they are standard with Kjims Homes. Such features include a 500 gallon underground propane tank to service the kitchen range, water heater, pool heater, outdoor grill, and fire pit. Rather than a screen enclosure, then owner of the home will be able to use the automated motorized hidden screens in the covered lanai. The pool deck will have travertine and the pool includes a spa and sundeck. The home will be automated with Control 4. This will give the Owner the ability to control the lighting, HVAC, security, audio visual, automated shades and pool from the touch of a button on one control panel or from a digital device.

The home is perfect for entertaining with a large open living area with 10” impact sliding glass doors out to the pool area. Other features include Andersen windows and doors, beautiful wood work throughout and an outdoor kitchen.

“All Kjims Homes are built using only the best building practices including icenyne insulation in the attic and floor trusses, waterproofing membranes at all showers, exterior decks, and the exterior building envelope. All windows and doors and penetrations in the home are meticulously waterproofed around the openings,” states Jon MacDonough, the principle of Kjims Homes.

Specializing in high-end residential design build homes, Kjims Homes is dedicated to providing a seamless transition from the initial design to the completion of the project. Kjims Homes Naples office is located at 1045 Crosspointe Drive, Suite 1. For more information, call Jon MacDonough at 239 289 2778 or visit Kjimshomes.com.

The home is listed by Techrin Carbary brings over 14 years of real estate knowledge and experience. Her focus from the start and true passion has always been residential waterfront and she is affiliated with William Raveis and Christie’s International Real Estate. To contact Techrin, she can be reached at 239-250-8688.

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/marketplace/2017/12/20/kingston-model-currently-under-construction-kjims-homes/970271001/