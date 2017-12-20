Business decorating winners Speakeasy owners, Dan Collardey and Jimmy Boylan were presented a plaque and yard sign on Saturday by business committee chairpersons Kristina Lambros and Marc Creach. (Photo: Submitted)

Home and business winners honored

Residents Scott and Maria Schilke of 865 Swan Dr. are the winners of the 2017, 21st Annual House Decorating Contest. They received their award from the entire Christmas House Decorating Committee (chaired by Dave and Jeanne Rice) at the conclusion of the judging trolley ride finals on Dec. 15 (see story from Tuesday’s Marco Eagle at marconews.com).

The awards included a cash award of $250, a winner’s plaque and the traditional yard sign for annual display.

This is the second time the Schilke’s have won. Their first victory was in 2006 at a previous home at 1299 Winterberry Drive. Scott and Maria said they are determined to win the next time they are eligible (in 2022). Rice stated that the contest has never had a three-time winner and that would be quite an accomplishment.

Business decorating winners Speakeasy owners, Dan Collardey and Jimmy Boylan were presented a plaque and yard sign on Saturday by business committee chairpersons Kristina Lambros and Marc Creach, along with Rice. Joining in the presentation were Speakeasy General Manager Cindy Marotta and Robert Weiss, project decorator.

The judges’ Trolley Ride Finals took place on Friday, Dec. 15 following the traditional judges’ Tailgate Party at Centennial Bank. A large number of cars joined in a car caravan and followed the trolley on the judges’ tour of the Top 10 homes.

MICMS celebrating 20 years of excellence

Marco Island Charter Middle School (MICMS) will celebrate its 20th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. at Island Country Club on Sunday, Jan. 14.

The art students were encouraged to submit a drawing that would be considered for the celebration’s logo. Finalists in this competition, from left, the winner, Paola Cortazar; Art teacher Gigi Garraty; third place winner, Jordan Kraley; and second place winner, Zoie Swift. (Photo: Submitted)

The re-grassed Lely Mustang Golf Course Opens for Play

The Lely Mustang Golf Course closed in May and the main focus for this project was to re-grass the fairways, the rough and the tee boxes. Minor changes were also made to the current layout that included additional irrigation, tree trimming and par-3 tee box expansions. The existing greens, which are only a few years old, are in excellent shape, so the Club decided to just replace the collars around the greens. The golf course was closed for the entire summer and it re-opened on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The 21-year old Mustang course, designed by Lee Trevino, now enjoys fresh new Bimini grass.

“With this resilient and hearty turf grass we created some of the best fairways and rough in Naples,” said Lely Regional Manager, David Leverant. “Overall, the topography of the course did not change, but we enlarged, laser-leveled and widened some of the tee boxes and we also added some waste bunkers to enhance some specific holes,” Leverant added.

Lely Resort Golf & Country Club is home to 54 holes of spectacular golf designed by three of golf’s most legendary names. Naples residents can play golf on the Flamingo Island course and the Mustang course and these two layouts are designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr. and Lee Trevino. Classics Members enjoy access to all three Lely golf courses.

Celebrating her 10th year of bell ringing on Marco Island is Virginia Bingle. (Photo: Submitted)

