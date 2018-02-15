A young boy is excited about saving money for the future. (Photo: Getty Images)

Over the years, if you’re a regular reader, you know we’ve focused on the significance of lots of words beginning with the letter P, such as: performance; productivity; profits; people; passion; pride; power probes; and purpose.

Yet the preceding are tough to focus on, or even accomplish, without another important P word: Persistence.

And when I think of persistence…

I think of a little boy who, at the age of six, stands in his first-grade classroom. He’s asked by his teacher, Miss Northrup, to pronounce two words: listen and rabbit. The little boy confidently and proudly exclaims, “Wis-sin and wabbit!”

And ev-wee-buddy waffs. So he repeats the words again, this time, even louder. Once more he bellows, “Wis-sin and wabbit!” And this time, ev-wee-buddy waffs even woud-uhr and wong-uhr.

He goes home, ti-uhd, de-pwessed, and fwus-twated. And says to his peh-ents, “My teach-uh, Miss Nawth-wup is cwazy. She cwaims I need speech co-wection wessins. She’s wong. And I’m going to pwoov it!”

So that little boy begins to work very hard, every day, to correctly pronounce his Rs and Ls until one day, after three years of speech correction lessons, he’s able to enunciate, articulate and communicate. And I assure you, I know that little guy, really, really well.

Eventually, he grows up to become an attorney, a Hall of Fame speaker, a bestselling author and a TV and radio broadcaster. Oh, and he's the author of a weekly newspaper column called 'Peak Yaw Pwofits.'

Yep, I’m that little boy. At the age of six, (unbeknownst to me at the time), my life and career choice were being shaped and influenced. I’ve often wondered what my life would be like if I had properly pronounced “listen" and "rabbit.” (Maybe I would have played shortstop, batted third and led the Chicago Cubs to a World Series Championship long before 2016. Okay, maybe not.)

The reason I share this story is because it’s about a journey, a journey of results. Confucius said, “Every great journey begins with a single step.” Our journey, each week, evolves with every column.

Henry David Thoreau once said, “It is something to be able to paint a particular picture, or to carve a statue, and so to make a few objects beautiful; but it is far more glorious to carve and paint the very atmosphere and medium through which we look. To affect the quality of the day—that is the highest of arts.”

To borrow from Thoreau, it may be something to paint a picture or to carve a statue, or to even write books or author a newspaper column. Yet it’s far more glorious to affect the quality of one’s life.

I write this column so that your life and lives of those you serve will continually improve. For on these pages (online or hardcopy) are the strategies and counsel to help you and others attain a more favorable future.

I’m confident you have the skills, enthusiasm and desire to make your dreams and others’ dreams come true. That requires discipline, commitment and yes, persistence. But it’s worth your effort. It’s worth your time. It’s worth your energy. It’s worth investing in your journey.

By the way, our relationship doesn’t only “exist” in each column; I’m always available to help you reach your next level of success and achievement. If you’d like to explore how I can help you, your company, group or association grow and prosper, please let me know. Shoot me an email at jeff@jeffblackman.com or give me a buzz. Our relationship, or journey, has really just begun.

May your journey be filled with health, happiness and prosperity as you continue to Peak Your Profits.

