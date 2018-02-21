The award-winning Marco Beach Ocean Resort was recently honored with the AAA Four Diamond rating for the 16th consecutive year. (Photo: Rick Betehem/Special to the Eagle)

Marco Beach Ocean Resort earns 16th consecutive AAA Four Diamond rating

The award-winning Marco Beach Ocean Resort was recently honored with the AAA Four Diamond rating for the 16th consecutive year.

Known for its stunning Gulf views, intimate environment and personalized service, the 103-room, all-suite beachfront boutique resort is among only 5.9 percent of more than 27,000 of AAA’s approved hotels receiving a AAA Four Diamond rating. The resort was first recognized with the AAA rating – one of the global hospitality industry’s highest honors – in 2003.

Marco Beach Ocean Resort earned the Four Diamond distinction on the merit of its upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities, refinement and style, and high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail.

“Earning the AAA Four Diamond rating is an affirmation of our efforts to go above and beyond for our guests each and every day,” said Ron Albeit, Marco Beach Ocean Resort general manager.

The AAA Diamond-rated designation is among the most well-known and respected distinctions in the global travel industry. It is the only system using full-time professionally trained inspectors to conduct anonymous in-person evaluations to provide AAA’s 58 million members with relevant and accurate information about accommodations and restaurants.

To make reservations, call 239-393-1400 or toll-free at 800-715-8517, or visit marcoresort.com.

New Aspen Dental office opening in South Naples

Appointments are now available at the new Aspen Dental-branded practice at 13050 Tamiami Trail East, which opened Thursday. Office hours will be Monday through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. as well as select Saturdays. Walk-in and emergency patients are welcome.

Located in Tamiami Crossing, the new dental office is led by Dr. Ivelisse Ortiz, who received her doctor of dental medicine degree from Nova Southeastern University. Dr. Ortiz and her team will provide dental services ranging from dentures and denture repairs, to preventive care, general dentistry and restoration.

The new office is one of 73 Aspen Dental practices in Florida, a state where 65 of the 67 counties, including Collier, are designated as dental health professional shortage areas by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

According to a study conducted by Syracuse University’s Whitman School of Management, each new Aspen Dental practice supports local community growth by contributing more than $1.3 million in positive economic impact through job creation and capital investment.

To make an appointment, patients can go to aspendental.com and click on schedule a new patient appointment; or call 239-970-4019 or 800-ASPEN DENTAL (800-277-3633).

New family-medicine physician joins Physicians Regional Medical Group at Collier Boulevard

Board-certified family medicine physician Gary Webb , M.D., recently joined Physicians Regional Medical Group at the Collier Boulevard campus.

Dr. Webb is Fellowship Trained in Geriatric Medicine and specializes in preventative care, acute illness, and management of chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease. In addition, he offers treatment for patients suffering from asthma, cognitive issues, thyroid problems, gastrointestinal issues, anxiety, and depression.

Dr. Webb received his M.D. from American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in Coral Gables, in 2002. He completed his residency at the University of Nevada School of Medicine in Las Vegas, and was Fellowship Trained in Geriatric Medicine at Hawaii Residency Programs, Inc. in Honolulu. He holds certification in advanced cardiac life support, advanced trauma life support and basic life support.

Dr. Webb will schedule same day or next day appointments at Physicians Regional Collier Blvd., 8340 Collier Blvd, Suite 200, Naples, FL 34114. To request an appointment, call 239-348-4221 or visit PhysiciansRegionalMedicalGroup.com.

Fiddlers Creek Tennis hosted the 4th Bosom Buddies Silent Auction and Tennis Exhibition and raised over $10,000 for the third consecutive year. Playing in the exhibition, from left, were Brian Akers, Eagle Creek tennis director; Scott Pennington, Fiddlers Creek tennis manager/head professional; Deso Borov, Fiddlers Creek assistant pro, and Ben Berven, head professional at Quail Creek. (Photo: Submitted)

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/marketplace/2018/02/21/business-briefs-marco-beach-ocean-resort-earns-aaa-four-diamond-rating/360899002/